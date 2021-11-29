|Cleveland
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|7
|3
|—
|16
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-9; L.Jackson 5 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53. Drive: 17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 1 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 13 run; Freeman 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 0.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 46, 1:02. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 1:27. Key Plays: Ward 4 interception return to Cleveland 47; Mayfield 11 pass to Landry. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 3.
Third Quarter
Bal_Andrews 13 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:48. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-6; L.Jackson 39 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Cleveland 3.
Cle_Njoku 20 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :39. Drive: 5 plays, 87 yards, 2:30. Key Play: Mayfield 38 pass to Landry. Baltimore 13, Cleveland 10.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 49, 1:10. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 5:18. Key Plays: L.Jackson 11 run; L.Jackson 10 pass to Brown; L.Jackson 3 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-11. Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10.
|Cle
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|22
|Rushing
|2
|12
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-13
|7-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|262
|303
|Total Plays
|57
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|40
|148
|Rushes
|17
|43
|Avg per rush
|2.353
|3.442
|NET YARDS PASSING
|222
|155
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-25
|2-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|247
|165
|Completed-Att.
|18-37
|20-32
|Had Intercepted
|0
|4
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.55
|4.559
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-3
|5-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-43.5
|3-45.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|21
|36
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|3-36
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Interceptions
|4-9
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-45
|5-54
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|22:56
|37:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 7-20, Chubb 8-16, Mayfield 2-4. Baltimore, Jackson 17-68, Freeman 16-52, Murray 8-14, Duvernay 1-13, T.Williams 1-1.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 18-37-0-247. Baltimore, Jackson 20-32-4-165.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 6-111, Bryant 3-50, Njoku 3-35, Chubb 2-23, Bradley 2-18, Peoples-Jones 2-10. Baltimore, Brown 8-51, Andrews 4-65, Bateman 4-31, Freeman 1-8, Watkins 1-8, Duvernay 1-2, Ricard 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 1-(minus 3). Baltimore, Duvernay 3-36.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Natson 1-15. Baltimore, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Harrison 11-3-0, Walker 8-4-0, Owusu-Koramoah 6-6-.5, J.Johnson 4-3-0, Garrett 3-2-1, Newsome 3-0-0, Clowney 2-2-0, McDowell 1-3-0, Takitaki 1-3-0, Elliott 1-2-.5, McKinley 1-2-0, Delpit 1-1-0, Smith 1-1-0, Ward 1-0-0, Jackson 0-2-0, Day 0-1-0, Gustin 0-1-0, T.Hill 0-1-0. Baltimore, Queen 8-0-0, Humphrey 7-1-0, Andrews 3-1-0, Stephens 2-3-0, Bowser 2-2-1, Clark 2-2-0, Madubuike 2-1-0, Oweh 2-0-1, Bynes 2-0-0, Houston 2-0-0, Young 1-1-0, B.Williams 1-0-0, Board 0-2-0, Stone 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0, Welch 0-1-0, Zeitler 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Delpit 1-5, Ward 1-4, Harrison 1-0, J.Johnson 1-0. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.