Cleveland037010
Baltimore337316

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-9; L.Jackson 5 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53. Drive: 17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 1 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 13 run; Freeman 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 0.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 46, 1:02. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 1:27. Key Plays: Ward 4 interception return to Cleveland 47; Mayfield 11 pass to Landry. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 13 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:48. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-6; L.Jackson 39 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Cleveland 3.

Cle_Njoku 20 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :39. Drive: 5 plays, 87 yards, 2:30. Key Play: Mayfield 38 pass to Landry. Baltimore 13, Cleveland 10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 49, 1:10. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 5:18. Key Plays: L.Jackson 11 run; L.Jackson 10 pass to Brown; L.Jackson 3 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-11. Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10.

CleBal
FIRST DOWNS1422
Rushing212
Passing106
Penalty24
THIRD DOWN EFF4-137-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-11-1
TOTAL NET YARDS262303
Total Plays5777
Avg Gain4.63.9
NET YARDS RUSHING40148
Rushes1743
Avg per rush2.3533.442
NET YARDS PASSING222155
Sacked-Yds lost3-252-10
Gross-Yds passing247165
Completed-Att.18-3720-32
Had Intercepted04
Yards-Pass Play5.554.559
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-35-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.6-43.53-45.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2136
Punt Returns1--33-36
Kickoff Returns1-150-0
Interceptions4-90-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-455-54
FUMBLES-Lost2-20-0
TIME OF POSSESSION22:5637:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 7-20, Chubb 8-16, Mayfield 2-4. Baltimore, Jackson 17-68, Freeman 16-52, Murray 8-14, Duvernay 1-13, T.Williams 1-1.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 18-37-0-247. Baltimore, Jackson 20-32-4-165.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 6-111, Bryant 3-50, Njoku 3-35, Chubb 2-23, Bradley 2-18, Peoples-Jones 2-10. Baltimore, Brown 8-51, Andrews 4-65, Bateman 4-31, Freeman 1-8, Watkins 1-8, Duvernay 1-2, Ricard 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Felton 1-(minus 3). Baltimore, Duvernay 3-36.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Natson 1-15. Baltimore, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Harrison 11-3-0, Walker 8-4-0, Owusu-Koramoah 6-6-.5, J.Johnson 4-3-0, Garrett 3-2-1, Newsome 3-0-0, Clowney 2-2-0, McDowell 1-3-0, Takitaki 1-3-0, Elliott 1-2-.5, McKinley 1-2-0, Delpit 1-1-0, Smith 1-1-0, Ward 1-0-0, Jackson 0-2-0, Day 0-1-0, Gustin 0-1-0, T.Hill 0-1-0. Baltimore, Queen 8-0-0, Humphrey 7-1-0, Andrews 3-1-0, Stephens 2-3-0, Bowser 2-2-1, Clark 2-2-0, Madubuike 2-1-0, Oweh 2-0-1, Bynes 2-0-0, Houston 2-0-0, Young 1-1-0, B.Williams 1-0-0, Board 0-2-0, Stone 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0, Welch 0-1-0, Zeitler 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, Delpit 1-5, Ward 1-4, Harrison 1-0, J.Johnson 1-0. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

