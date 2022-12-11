Baltimore1030316
Pittsburgh700714

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 42, 4:46.

Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 2:31.

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), :13.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 35, 1:03.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 30, 3:19.

Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 2:30.

A_66,326.

BalPit
First downs1823
Total Net Yards309329
Rushes-yards42-21520-65
Passing94264
Punt Returns1-92-0
Kickoff Returns3-581-29
Interceptions Ret.3-190-0
Comp-Att-Int11-17-022-31-3
Sacked-Yards Lost2-102-12
Punts3-41.3333-37.0
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-462-15
Time of Possession32:5927:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 15-120, Edwards 13-66, Huntley 9-31, Ricard 1-2, Drake 1-1, Brown 3-(minus 5). Pittsburgh, Harris 12-33, Pickett 2-16, Warren 3-11, Snell 2-4, Sims 1-1.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 8-12-0-88, Brown 3-5-0-16. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 22-30-3-276, Pickett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 5-52, D.Jackson 2-34, Andrews 2-17, Drake 2-1. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-82, Sims 4-30, Pickens 3-78, Freiermuth 3-33, Harris 2-17, Warren 2-16, Co.Heyward 1-13, Olszewski 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 40.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

