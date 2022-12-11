|Baltimore
|10
|3
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Pittsburgh
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 42, 4:46.
Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 2:31.
Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), :13.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 35, 1:03.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 30, 3:19.
Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 2:30.
A_66,326.
|Bal
|Pit
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|309
|329
|Rushes-yards
|42-215
|20-65
|Passing
|94
|264
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-19
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-17-0
|22-31-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|2-12
|Punts
|3-41.333
|3-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-46
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|32:59
|27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 15-120, Edwards 13-66, Huntley 9-31, Ricard 1-2, Drake 1-1, Brown 3-(minus 5). Pittsburgh, Harris 12-33, Pickett 2-16, Warren 3-11, Snell 2-4, Sims 1-1.
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 8-12-0-88, Brown 3-5-0-16. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 22-30-3-276, Pickett 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 5-52, D.Jackson 2-34, Andrews 2-17, Drake 2-1. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-82, Sims 4-30, Pickens 3-78, Freiermuth 3-33, Harris 2-17, Warren 2-16, Co.Heyward 1-13, Olszewski 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 40.
