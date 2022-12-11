|Baltimore
|10
|3
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Pittsburgh
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 42, 4:46. Drive: 11 plays, 51 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: T.Huntley 1 run on 3rd-and-2; T.Huntley 2 run on 4th-and-1; T.Huntley 11 pass to D.Robinson; T.Huntley 23 pass to D.Robinson. Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 0.
Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 2:31. Drive: 2 plays, 48 yards, 00:45. Key Play: Dobbins 44 run. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 0.
Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), :13. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 2:18. Key Plays: Sims kick return to Pittsburgh 36; Trubisky 14 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-9; Trubisky 42 pass to Pickens. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 7.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 35, 1:03. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Smith 19 interception return to Baltimore 29; T.Huntley 25 pass to D.Jackson on 3rd-and-7. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 7.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 30, 3:19. Drive: 13 plays, 57 yards, 7:55. Key Plays: Ricard 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Brown 7 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-4; Dobbins 14 run. Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 7.
Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 2:30. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 00:49. Key Plays: Trubisky 37 pass to D.Johnson; Trubisky 13 pass to Co.Heyward. Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14.
A_66,326.
|Bal
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|23
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-13
|4-8
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|309
|329
|Total Plays
|61
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|215
|65
|Rushes
|42
|20
|Avg per rush
|5.119
|3.25
|NET YARDS PASSING
|94
|264
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-10
|2-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|104
|276
|Completed-Att.
|11-17
|22-31
|Had Intercepted
|0
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.947
|8.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|3-0-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-41.333
|3-37.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|1-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|86
|29
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-29
|Interceptions
|3-19
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-46
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:59
|27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 15-120, Edwards 13-66, Huntley 9-31, Ricard 1-2, Drake 1-1, Brown 3-(minus 5). Pittsburgh, Harris 12-33, Pickett 2-16, Warren 3-11, Snell 2-4, Sims 1-1.
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 8-12-0-88, Brown 3-5-0-16. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 22-30-3-276, Pickett 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 5-52, D.Jackson 2-34, Andrews 2-17, Drake 2-1. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-82, Sims 4-30, Pickens 3-78, Freiermuth 3-33, Harris 2-17, Warren 2-16, Co.Heyward 1-13, Olszewski 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-9. Pittsburgh, Sims 2-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Hill 2-39, Duvernay 1-19. Pittsburgh, Sims 1-29.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Humphrey 5-1-0, Clark 4-2-0, Pierre-Paul 4-0-0, Smith 3-3-1, Queen 3-3-0, Hamilton 3-1-0, Peters 3-1-0, Campbell 2-2-0, M.Williams 2-1-0, Bowser 2-0-1, Oweh 2-0-0, B.Washington 2-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, A.Washington 1-0-0, Madubuike 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 6-5-0, Jack 4-3-0, Bush 4-2-0, Edmunds 3-6-0, Ca.Heyward 3-3-0, T.Watt 3-2-1, Wallace 3-0-0, Adams 2-1-0, Kazee 2-1-0, Spillane 2-0-0, Sutton 2-0-0, Wormley 1-2-.5, Highsmith 1-2-0, Pierre 1-2-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Maulet 1-0-0, Warren 1-0-0, Alualu 0-1-.5, Jones 0-1-0, Ogunjobi 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Smith 1-19, Queen 1-0, M.Williams 1-0. Pittsburgh, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 40.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.
