Baltimore1030316
Pittsburgh700714

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 42, 4:46. Drive: 11 plays, 51 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: T.Huntley 1 run on 3rd-and-2; T.Huntley 2 run on 4th-and-1; T.Huntley 11 pass to D.Robinson; T.Huntley 23 pass to D.Robinson. Baltimore 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Bal_Dobbins 4 run (Tucker kick), 2:31. Drive: 2 plays, 48 yards, 00:45. Key Play: Dobbins 44 run. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), :13. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 2:18. Key Plays: Sims kick return to Pittsburgh 36; Trubisky 14 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-9; Trubisky 42 pass to Pickens. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 7.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 35, 1:03. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Smith 19 interception return to Baltimore 29; T.Huntley 25 pass to D.Jackson on 3rd-and-7. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 7.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 30, 3:19. Drive: 13 plays, 57 yards, 7:55. Key Plays: Ricard 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Brown 7 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-4; Dobbins 14 run. Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 7.

Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 2:30. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 00:49. Key Plays: Trubisky 37 pass to D.Johnson; Trubisky 13 pass to Co.Heyward. Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14.

A_66,326.

BalPit
FIRST DOWNS1823
Rushing123
Passing516
Penalty14
THIRD DOWN EFF4-134-8
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-20-0
TOTAL NET YARDS309329
Total Plays6153
Avg Gain5.16.2
NET YARDS RUSHING21565
Rushes4220
Avg per rush5.1193.25
NET YARDS PASSING94264
Sacked-Yds lost2-102-12
Gross-Yds passing104276
Completed-Att.11-1722-31
Had Intercepted03
Yards-Pass Play4.9478.0
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-43-0-0
PUNTS-Avg.3-41.3333-37.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE8629
Punt Returns1-92-0
Kickoff Returns3-581-29
Interceptions3-190-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-462-15
FUMBLES-Lost2-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:5927:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 15-120, Edwards 13-66, Huntley 9-31, Ricard 1-2, Drake 1-1, Brown 3-(minus 5). Pittsburgh, Harris 12-33, Pickett 2-16, Warren 3-11, Snell 2-4, Sims 1-1.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 8-12-0-88, Brown 3-5-0-16. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 22-30-3-276, Pickett 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Robinson 5-52, D.Jackson 2-34, Andrews 2-17, Drake 2-1. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-82, Sims 4-30, Pickens 3-78, Freiermuth 3-33, Harris 2-17, Warren 2-16, Co.Heyward 1-13, Olszewski 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-9. Pittsburgh, Sims 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Hill 2-39, Duvernay 1-19. Pittsburgh, Sims 1-29.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Humphrey 5-1-0, Clark 4-2-0, Pierre-Paul 4-0-0, Smith 3-3-1, Queen 3-3-0, Hamilton 3-1-0, Peters 3-1-0, Campbell 2-2-0, M.Williams 2-1-0, Bowser 2-0-1, Oweh 2-0-0, B.Washington 2-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, A.Washington 1-0-0, Madubuike 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 6-5-0, Jack 4-3-0, Bush 4-2-0, Edmunds 3-6-0, Ca.Heyward 3-3-0, T.Watt 3-2-1, Wallace 3-0-0, Adams 2-1-0, Kazee 2-1-0, Spillane 2-0-0, Sutton 2-0-0, Wormley 1-2-.5, Highsmith 1-2-0, Pierre 1-2-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Maulet 1-0-0, Warren 1-0-0, Alualu 0-1-.5, Jones 0-1-0, Ogunjobi 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Smith 1-19, Queen 1-0, M.Williams 1-0. Pittsburgh, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 40.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

