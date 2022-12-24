Atlanta03339
Baltimore3110317

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0.

Bal_Robinson 6 pass from T.Huntley (T.Huntley run), 2:23. Drive: 13 plays, 70 yards, 6:46. Key Plays: Edwards 11 run; Dobbins 14 run; T.Huntley 6 run on 3rd-and-3; T.Huntley 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 14, Atlanta 0.

Atl_FG Koo 32, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 54 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Patterson kick return to Atlanta 32; Ridder 14 pass to Patterson; Ridder 26 pass to Allgeier; Ridder 15 pass to London on 3rd-and-9; Ridder 7 pass to A.Williams on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 14, Atlanta 3.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 34, 7:01. Drive: 18 plays, 63 yards, 7:59. Key Plays: A.Williams kick return to Atlanta 21; Ridder 10 pass to London; Ridder 7 pass to A.Williams on 3rd-and-8; Allgeier 4 run on 4th-and-1; Ridder 8 pass to London on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 14, Atlanta 6.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 21, 14:10. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: T.Huntley 12 pass to Andrews; Edwards 37 run. Baltimore 17, Atlanta 6.

Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:03. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Ridder 15 pass to Byrd; Ridder 9 pass to Allgeier on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9.

AtlBal
FIRST DOWNS1715
Rushing510
Passing115
Penalty10
THIRD DOWN EFF5-144-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-40-0
TOTAL NET YARDS327299
Total Plays6851
Avg Gain4.85.9
NET YARDS RUSHING115184
Rushes3334
Avg per rush3.4855.412
NET YARDS PASSING212115
Sacked-Yds lost2-60-0
Gross-Yds passing218115
Completed-Att.22-339-17
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play6.0576.765
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-0-05-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.3-37.3333-38.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6779
Punt Returns0-02-14
Kickoff Returns4-673-65
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-481-6
FUMBLES-Lost2-11-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:4427:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 18-74, Patterson 8-17, Williams 3-16, Ridder 4-8. Baltimore, Edwards 11-99, Dobbins 12-59, Huntley 11-26.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 22-33-0-218. Baltimore, Huntley 9-17-0-115.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 7-96, Allgeier 4-43, Zaccheaus 4-18, Williams 2-14, Firkser 2-10, Byrd 1-15, Patterson 1-14, Hesse 1-8. Baltimore, Andrews 3-45, Watkins 1-40, D.Jackson 1-10, Oliver 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Hill 1-4, Likely 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, None. Baltimore, Proche 2-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Williams 2-35, Patterson 1-16, Ke.Smith 1-16. Baltimore, Hill 3-65.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Grant 7-3-0, Carter 4-1-0, Hawkins 3-1-0, Dalton 3-0-0, Terrell 3-0-0, Evans 2-4-0, Anderson 2-2-0, Horne 2-1-0, Ogundeji 2-0-0, Andersen 1-1-0, Allgeier 1-0-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Hall 1-0-0, Jarrett 1-0-0, Malone 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0. Baltimore, Smith 7-8-0, Humphrey 7-0-0, Madubuike 5-2-1, Clark 3-4-0, Stephens 3-2-.5, Oweh 3-0-0, B.Washington 2-3-0, Jones 2-2-0, M.Williams 2-1-0, Queen 1-8-.5, Bowser 1-2-0, Hamilton 1-2-0, Mack 1-2-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-0, Urban 1-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, None. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 55.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

