Atlanta03339
Baltimore3110317

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42.

Bal_Robinson 6 pass from T.Huntley (T.Huntley run), 2:23.

Atl_FG Koo 32, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 34, 7:01.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 21, 14:10.

Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:03.

AtlBal
First downs1715
Total Net Yards327299
Rushes-yards33-11534-184
Passing212115
Punt Returns0-02-14
Kickoff Returns4-673-65
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-33-09-17-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-60-0
Punts3-37.3333-38.333
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards5-481-6
Time of Possession32:4427:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 18-74, Patterson 8-17, Williams 3-16, Ridder 4-8. Baltimore, Edwards 11-99, Dobbins 12-59, Huntley 11-26.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 22-33-0-218. Baltimore, Huntley 9-17-0-115.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 7-96, Allgeier 4-43, Zaccheaus 4-18, Williams 2-14, Firkser 2-10, Byrd 1-15, Patterson 1-14, Hesse 1-8. Baltimore, Andrews 3-45, Watkins 1-40, D.Jackson 1-10, Oliver 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Hill 1-4, Likely 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 55.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you