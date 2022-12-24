|Atlanta
|0
|3
|3
|3
|—
|9
|Baltimore
|3
|11
|0
|3
|—
|17
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42.
Bal_Robinson 6 pass from T.Huntley (T.Huntley run), 2:23.
Atl_FG Koo 32, :00.
Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 34, 7:01.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 14:10.
Atl_FG Koo 37, 2:03.
|Atl
|Bal
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|327
|299
|Rushes-yards
|33-115
|34-184
|Passing
|212
|115
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|4-67
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-33-0
|9-17-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-6
|0-0
|Punts
|3-37.333
|3-38.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-48
|1-6
|Time of Possession
|32:44
|27:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 18-74, Patterson 8-17, Williams 3-16, Ridder 4-8. Baltimore, Edwards 11-99, Dobbins 12-59, Huntley 11-26.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 22-33-0-218. Baltimore, Huntley 9-17-0-115.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, London 7-96, Allgeier 4-43, Zaccheaus 4-18, Williams 2-14, Firkser 2-10, Byrd 1-15, Patterson 1-14, Hesse 1-8. Baltimore, Andrews 3-45, Watkins 1-40, D.Jackson 1-10, Oliver 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Hill 1-4, Likely 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 55.
