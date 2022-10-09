Cincinnati0100717
Baltimore373619

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 37, 8:03. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: Duvernay 12 run; Jackson 2 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_Andrews 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:26. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Jackson 21 pass to Duvernay; Duvernay 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 0.

Cin_Hurst 19 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:54. Drive: 7 plays, 83 yards, 4:24. Key Plays: Bell 0 interception return to Cincinnati 17; Mixon 12 run; Burrow 33 pass to Mik.Thomas. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 7.

Cin_FG McPherson 40, :04. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Burrow 15 pass to Perine on 3rd-and-10; Burrow 18 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 10, Baltimore 10.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 58, 10:49. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Queen 11 interception return to Cincinnati 46; Jackson 1 pass to Drake on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 13, Cincinnati 10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 25, 9:42. Drive: 15 plays, 91 yards, 8:03. Key Plays: Jackson 20 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6; Jackson 19 pass to Andrews; Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; Jackson 10 pass to Duvernay; Jackson 5 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 16, Cincinnati 10.

Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 1:58. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:44. Key Plays: Mixon 10 run; Burrow 8 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 13 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-5. Cincinnati 17, Baltimore 16.

Bal_FG Tucker 43, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Jackson 19 run; Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17.

A_70,548.

CinBal
FIRST DOWNS2022
Rushing713
Passing107
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF4-105-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS291325
Total Plays5961
Avg Gain4.95.3
NET YARDS RUSHING101155
Rushes2128
Avg per rush4.815.536
NET YARDS PASSING190170
Sacked-Yds lost3-271-4
Gross-Yds passing217174
Completed-Att.24-3519-32
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play5.05.152
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-25-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.4-38.52-39.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5430
Punt Returns0-01-4
Kickoff Returns2-541-15
Interceptions1-01-11
PENALTIES-Yds4-206-48
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION30:0129:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 14-78, Perine 3-17, Burrow 3-6, Chase 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 12-58, Dobbins 8-44, Drake 4-26, Duvernay 3-24, Davis 1-3.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-35-1-217. Baltimore, Jackson 19-32-1-174.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 7-50, Hurst 6-53, Perine 4-39, Boyd 3-32, Mixon 3-10, Mik.Thomas 1-33. Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Duvernay 5-54, Likely 2-7, Robinson 1-8, Wallace 1-8, Proche 1-7, Drake 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, None. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, Evans 2-54. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, L.Wilson 7-0-0, Bell 5-2-0, Bates 5-1-0, Awuzie 3-3-0, Hilton 3-1-0, Hubbard 3-1-0, Apple 3-0-0, Pratt 2-6-1, Hendrickson 2-0-0, C.Sample 2-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Flowers 1-0-0, D.Hill 1-0-0, Mixon 1-0-0, Tupou 0-4-0, B.Hill 0-3-0. Baltimore, Queen 5-2-0, Peters 5-0-1, Bynes 4-2-1, Clark 3-4-0, Harrison 3-1-0, D.Williams 3-1-0, Humphrey 3-0-0, Oweh 2-2-0, B.Washington 2-1-0, Stone 2-0-0, Urban 2-0-0, M.Williams 2-0-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-1, Robinson 1-0-0, Stephens 1-0-0, Copeland 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, Bell 1-0. Baltimore, Queen 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

