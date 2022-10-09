|Cincinnati
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|3
|6
|—
|19
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 37, 8:03. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: Duvernay 12 run; Jackson 2 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_Andrews 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:26. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Jackson 21 pass to Duvernay; Duvernay 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 0.
Cin_Hurst 19 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:54. Drive: 7 plays, 83 yards, 4:24. Key Plays: Bell 0 interception return to Cincinnati 17; Mixon 12 run; Burrow 33 pass to Mik.Thomas. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 7.
Cin_FG McPherson 40, :04. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 1:50. Key Plays: Burrow 15 pass to Perine on 3rd-and-10; Burrow 18 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 10, Baltimore 10.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 58, 10:49. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Queen 11 interception return to Cincinnati 46; Jackson 1 pass to Drake on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 13, Cincinnati 10.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 25, 9:42. Drive: 15 plays, 91 yards, 8:03. Key Plays: Jackson 20 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6; Jackson 19 pass to Andrews; Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; Jackson 10 pass to Duvernay; Jackson 5 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 16, Cincinnati 10.
Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 1:58. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:44. Key Plays: Mixon 10 run; Burrow 8 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 13 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-5. Cincinnati 17, Baltimore 16.
Bal_FG Tucker 43, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Jackson 19 run; Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 19, Cincinnati 17.
A_70,548.
|Cin
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|22
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-10
|5-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|291
|325
|Total Plays
|59
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|101
|155
|Rushes
|21
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.81
|5.536
|NET YARDS PASSING
|190
|170
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-27
|1-4
|Gross-Yds passing
|217
|174
|Completed-Att.
|24-35
|19-32
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.0
|5.152
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-2
|5-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-38.5
|2-39.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|54
|30
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|1-15
|Interceptions
|1-0
|1-11
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-20
|6-48
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:01
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 14-78, Perine 3-17, Burrow 3-6, Chase 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 12-58, Dobbins 8-44, Drake 4-26, Duvernay 3-24, Davis 1-3.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-35-1-217. Baltimore, Jackson 19-32-1-174.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 7-50, Hurst 6-53, Perine 4-39, Boyd 3-32, Mixon 3-10, Mik.Thomas 1-33. Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Duvernay 5-54, Likely 2-7, Robinson 1-8, Wallace 1-8, Proche 1-7, Drake 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, None. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-4.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, Evans 2-54. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-15.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, L.Wilson 7-0-0, Bell 5-2-0, Bates 5-1-0, Awuzie 3-3-0, Hilton 3-1-0, Hubbard 3-1-0, Apple 3-0-0, Pratt 2-6-1, Hendrickson 2-0-0, C.Sample 2-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Flowers 1-0-0, D.Hill 1-0-0, Mixon 1-0-0, Tupou 0-4-0, B.Hill 0-3-0. Baltimore, Queen 5-2-0, Peters 5-0-1, Bynes 4-2-1, Clark 3-4-0, Harrison 3-1-0, D.Williams 3-1-0, Humphrey 3-0-0, Oweh 2-2-0, B.Washington 2-1-0, Stone 2-0-0, Urban 2-0-0, M.Williams 2-0-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-1, Robinson 1-0-0, Stephens 1-0-0, Copeland 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, Bell 1-0. Baltimore, Queen 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.