Cincinnati0100717
Baltimore373619

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 37, 8:03.

Second Quarter

Bal_Andrews 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:26.

Cin_Hurst 19 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:54.

Cin_FG McPherson 40, :04.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 58, 10:49.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 25, 9:42.

Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 1:58.

Bal_FG Tucker 43, :00.

A_70,548.

CinBal
First downs2022
Total Net Yards291325
Rushes-yards21-10128-155
Passing190170
Punt Returns0-01-4
Kickoff Returns2-541-15
Interceptions Ret.1-01-11
Comp-Att-Int24-35-119-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-271-4
Punts4-38.52-39.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards4-206-48
Time of Possession30:0129:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 14-78, Perine 3-17, Burrow 3-6, Chase 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 12-58, Dobbins 8-44, Drake 4-26, Duvernay 3-24, Davis 1-3.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-35-1-217. Baltimore, Jackson 19-32-1-174.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 7-50, Hurst 6-53, Perine 4-39, Boyd 3-32, Mixon 3-10, Mik.Thomas 1-33. Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Duvernay 5-54, Likely 2-7, Robinson 1-8, Wallace 1-8, Proche 1-7, Drake 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

