|Cincinnati
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|3
|6
|—
|19
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 37, 8:03.
Second Quarter
Bal_Andrews 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:26.
Cin_Hurst 19 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:54.
Cin_FG McPherson 40, :04.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 58, 10:49.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 25, 9:42.
Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 1:58.
Bal_FG Tucker 43, :00.
A_70,548.
|Cin
|Bal
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|291
|325
|Rushes-yards
|21-101
|28-155
|Passing
|190
|170
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-1
|19-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|1-4
|Punts
|4-38.5
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|6-48
|Time of Possession
|30:01
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 14-78, Perine 3-17, Burrow 3-6, Chase 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 12-58, Dobbins 8-44, Drake 4-26, Duvernay 3-24, Davis 1-3.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-35-1-217. Baltimore, Jackson 19-32-1-174.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 7-50, Hurst 6-53, Perine 4-39, Boyd 3-32, Mixon 3-10, Mik.Thomas 1-33. Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Duvernay 5-54, Likely 2-7, Robinson 1-8, Wallace 1-8, Proche 1-7, Drake 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
