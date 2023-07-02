|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Buxton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Farmer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Castro lf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Gallo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|d-Julien ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kirilloff rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|Henderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Urías 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|c-O'Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Westburg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|02x_2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Miranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Solano in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Urías in the 8th. d-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Taylor (11), Castro (9), Urías (14). RBIs_Castro (16), Hicks (12), Westburg (3). SB_Santander (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 3, Correa); Baltimore 6 (Urías, Mateo 2, Rutschman 3). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 4; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mullins. GIDP_Miranda.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Westburg, Urías).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|87
|2.50
|Jax, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Duran, L, 2-3, BS, 12-15
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|1.93
|Pagán
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.89
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|82
|6.32
|Baker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.93
|Pérez, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.45
|Bautista, S, 22-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.16
Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 3-0. IBB_off Duran (O'Hearn). HBP_Irvin (Kirilloff), Gray (Henderson), Duran (Westburg). WP_Irvin.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:40. A_16,299 (45,971).
