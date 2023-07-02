MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3216136
Correa ss401000.218
Solano 1b300000.265
b-Kepler ph-rf100001.209
Buxton dh311010.210
Farmer 2b401000.248
Castro lf-3b301111.250
Jeffers c401001.254
Miranda 3b200000.216
a-Gallo ph-lf200001.193
Taylor cf301000.212
d-Julien ph100001.250
Kirilloff rf-1b200011.268

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29252410
Henderson 3b200012.239
Rutschman dh411002.268
Santander rf311010.265
Hays lf100000.312
Hicks lf301101.263
Mullins cf400002.248
Urías 1b301001.257
c-O'Hearn ph-1b000010.289
Westburg 2b300100.263
Mateo ss300011.217
Bemboom c301001.182

Minnesota000010000_160
Baltimore00000002x_250

a-flied out for Miranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Solano in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Urías in the 8th. d-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Taylor (11), Castro (9), Urías (14). RBIs_Castro (16), Hicks (12), Westburg (3). SB_Santander (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 3, Correa); Baltimore 6 (Urías, Mateo 2, Rutschman 3). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 4; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mullins. GIDP_Miranda.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Westburg, Urías).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray620037872.50
Jax, H, 12100001143.00
Duran, L, 2-3, BS, 12-152-332211341.93
Pagán1-30000163.89
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin561131826.32
Baker200001273.93
Pérez, W, 2-1100001154.45
Bautista, S, 22-27100003141.16

Inherited runners-scored_Pagán 3-0. IBB_off Duran (O'Hearn). HBP_Irvin (Kirilloff), Gray (Henderson), Duran (Westburg). WP_Irvin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:40. A_16,299 (45,971).

