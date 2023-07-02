MinnesotaBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32161Totals29252
Correa ss4010Henderson 3b2000
Solano 1b3000Rutschman dh4110
Kepler ph-rf1000Santander rf3110
Buxton dh3110Hays lf1000
Farmer 2b4010Hicks lf3011
Castro lf-3b3011Mullins cf4000
Jeffers c4010Urías 1b3010
Miranda 3b2000O'Hearn ph-1b0000
Gallo ph-lf2000Westburg 2b3001
Taylor cf3010Mateo ss3000
Julien ph1000Bemboom c3010
Kirilloff rf-1b2000

Minnesota0000100001
Baltimore00000002x2

DP_Minnesota 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Taylor (11), Castro (9), Urías (14). SB_Santander (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gray620037
Jax H,12100001
Duran L,2-3 BS,12-152-332211
Pagán1-300001
Baltimore
Irvin561131
Baker200001
Pérez W,2-1100001
Bautista S,22-27100003

HBP_Irvin (Kirilloff), Gray (Henderson), Duran (Westburg). WP_Irvin.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:40. A_16,299 (45,971).

