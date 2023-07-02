|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Henderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Castro lf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Westburg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Julien ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kirilloff rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
DP_Minnesota 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Taylor (11), Castro (9), Urías (14). SB_Santander (2).
HBP_Irvin (Kirilloff), Gray (Henderson), Duran (Westburg). WP_Irvin.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:40. A_16,299 (45,971).
