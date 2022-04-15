|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Urías 3b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Donaldson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Owings 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_New York 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 15. 2B_Higashioka (1), Hays (2). S_Mullins (1).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Lyles (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:15. A_32,197 (45,971).
