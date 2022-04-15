New YorkBaltimore
Totals37171Totals36262
Rizzo 1b4000Mullins cf5000
Stanton rf5031Urías 3b-2b5001
Donaldson dh5010Mountcastle 1b4000
Gallo lf5010Mancini dh5010
LeMahieu 3b4010Santander rf4000
Torres 2b3000Hays lf4220
Hicks cf3000Mateo ss5011
Kiner-Falefa ss3000Chirinos c3020
Judge ph1000McKenna pr0000
Trevino c0000Bemboom c0000
Higashioka c3110Owings 2b0000
Gonzalez ph-ss1000Odor ph-2b0000
Gutierrez ph-3b1000

New York001000000001
Baltimore000000100012

DP_New York 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 15. 2B_Higashioka (1), Hays (2). S_Mullins (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Montgomery530022
Peralta BS,0-111-321110
Loáisiga2-300012
Castro100023
Luetge110001
Schmidt L,0-211-301030
Chapman1-300011
Baltimore
Lyles51-361124
Tate12-300002
López100002
Baker12-300003
Pérez1-300001
Krehbiel W,1-0110001

HBP_Lyles (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:15. A_32,197 (45,971).

