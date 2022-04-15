New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37171213
Rizzo 1b400001.214
Stanton rf503102.300
Donaldson dh501002.188
Gallo lf501002.167
LeMahieu 3b401001.280
Torres 2b300011.217
Hicks cf300010.300
Kiner-Falefa ss300002.174
c-Judge ph100000.276
Trevino c000000.500
Higashioka c311001.095
d-Gonzalez ph-ss100001.000

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36262109
Mullins cf500003.167
Urías 3b-2b500111.179
Mountcastle 1b400011.250
Mancini dh501001.214
Santander rf400011.316
Hays lf422010.160
Mateo ss501101.217
Chirinos c302010.200
1-McKenna pr000000.000
Bemboom c000010.250
Owings 2b000020.000
a-Odor ph-2b000010.200
b-Gutierrez ph-3b100011.000

New York00100000000_170
Baltimore00000010001_260

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Owings in the 7th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th. c-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th. d-struck out for Higashioka in the 10th.

1-ran for Chirinos in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Baltimore 15. 2B_Higashioka (1), Hays (2). RBIs_Stanton (7), Mateo (2), Urías (1). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rizzo, LeMahieu 3); Baltimore 9 (Urías 2, Hays 2, Chirinos 2, Mateo 2, Mountcastle). RISP_New York 2 for 11; Baltimore 1 for 15.

Runners moved up_Gallo, Rizzo, Mateo, Mancini. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Owings, Mountcastle; Owings, Mateo, Mountcastle).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery530022713.24
Peralta, BS, 0-111-321110204.50
Loáisiga2-300012212.08
Castro100023250.00
Luetge110001170.00
Schmidt, L, 0-211-301030262.25
Chapman1-300011100.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles51-361124915.23
Tate12-300002221.69
López100002175.40
Baker12-300003241.93
Pérez1-30000130.00
Krehbiel, W, 1-011000180.00

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-0, Chapman 3-1, Tate 3-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB_off Schmidt (Santander). HBP_Lyles (Rizzo). PB_Higashioka 2(2).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:15. A_32,197 (45,971).

