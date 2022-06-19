Tampa BayBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35191Totals27242
Kiermaier cf5020Mullins cf4011
Margot lf4000Mountcastle 1b4000
Díaz 3b3000Santander dh2121
Choi 1b2000Hays lf3000
Ramírez ph-rf1010Rutschman c3000
Arozarena dh4000Odor 2b3000
Mejía c4110Nevin 3b3000
Phillips rf3020McKenna rf3110
Paredes ph-1b1000Mateo ss2000
Bruján 2b4020
Walls ss4011

Tampa Bay0001000001
Baltimore10100000x2

E_Mullins (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Bruján (5), Walls (6), Mullins (16). HR_Santander (12). SB_Mateo (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,3-4642216
Bard200001
Baltimore
Voth22-330014
Baker121121
Vespi W,2-011-300002
Baumann H,1120001
Bautista H,7100001
Pérez H,82-310000
López S,11-1311-310000

Baker pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Bard (Mateo).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:55. A_23,004 (45,971).

