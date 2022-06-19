|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Margot lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McKenna rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Mullins (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Bruján (5), Walls (6), Mullins (16). HR_Santander (12). SB_Mateo (17).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Kluber L,3-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Bard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Voth
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Baker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Vespi W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baumann H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez H,8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López S,11-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Baker pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Bard (Mateo).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:55. A_23,004 (45,971).
