Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3519139
Kiermaier cf502001.230
Margot lf400013.303
Díaz 3b300011.275
Choi 1b200010.289
a-Ramírez ph-rf101000.297
Arozarena dh400003.253
Mejía c411000.236
Phillips rf302000.173
b-Paredes ph-1b100000.177
Bruján 2b402000.171
Walls ss401101.147

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2724217
Mullins cf401102.249
Mountcastle 1b400002.269
Santander dh212110.246
Hays lf300001.280
Rutschman c300002.205
Odor 2b300000.203
Nevin 3b300000.196
McKenna rf311000.250
Mateo ss200000.202

Tampa Bay000100000_190
Baltimore10100000x_241

a-singled for Choi in the 8th. b-flied out for Phillips in the 8th.

E_Mullins (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Bruján (5), Walls (6), Mullins (16). HR_Santander (12), off Kluber. RBIs_Walls (9), Santander (35), Mullins (26). SB_Mateo (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Arozarena 2, Kiermaier, Paredes); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Phillips, Bruján, Mountcastle.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Díaz, Bruján, Paredes).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 3-4642216923.46
Bard200001200.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth22-330014413.00
Baker121121365.60
Vespi, W, 2-011-300002170.96
Baumann, H, 1120001134.50
Bautista, H, 7100001171.59
Pérez, H, 82-31000091.31
López, S, 11-1311-310000140.79

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Vespi 1-0, López 1-0. HBP_Bard (Mateo).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:55. A_23,004 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you