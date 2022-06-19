|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|3
|9
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Margot lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.303
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|a-Ramírez ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|b-Paredes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.147
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|1
|7
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Santander dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|McKenna rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000_1
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|00x_2
|4
|1
a-singled for Choi in the 8th. b-flied out for Phillips in the 8th.
E_Mullins (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Bruján (5), Walls (6), Mullins (16). HR_Santander (12), off Kluber. RBIs_Walls (9), Santander (35), Mullins (26). SB_Mateo (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Arozarena 2, Kiermaier, Paredes); Baltimore 1 (Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Phillips, Bruján, Mountcastle.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Díaz, Bruján, Paredes).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 3-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|92
|3.46
|Bard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|41
|3.00
|Baker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|5.60
|Vespi, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.96
|Baumann, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Bautista, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.59
|Pérez, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.31
|López, S, 11-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Vespi 1-0, López 1-0. HBP_Bard (Mateo).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:55. A_23,004 (45,971).
