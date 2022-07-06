TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3316116
Semien 2b400001.238
Seager ss400000.233
Garver dh400000.212
Lowe 1b402001.285
Heim c401000.257
1-Duggar pr000000.273
Calhoun rf311011.233
Miller lf400002.210
Taveras cf302101.283
Culberson 3b300000.243

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2724148
Mullins cf300010.264
Mancini 1b401002.280
Santander dh400002.235
Hays lf400001.267
Rutschman c211010.213
Urías 3b211010.232
Odor 2b200010.204
McKenna rf301102.256
Mateo ss300001.193

Texas000010000_161
Baltimore02000000x_240

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

E_Seager (10). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2). RBIs_Taveras (5), McKenna (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Culberson, Miller, Semien); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Mateo). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Heim, Miller. GIDP_Santander.

DP_Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 4-5532135915.26
Burke100001151.09
Leclerc210012296.43
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, W, 2-162-341113844.15
Baker, H, 42-310001144.50
C.Pérez, H, 102-30000061.00
López, S, 14-18110002141.83

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0. WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).

