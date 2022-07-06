TexasBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33161Totals27241
Semien 2b4000Mullins cf3000
Seager ss4000Mancini 1b4010
Garver dh4000Santander dh4000
Lowe 1b4020Hays lf4000
Heim c4010Rutschman c2110
Duggar pr0000Urías 3b2110
Calhoun rf3110Odor 2b2000
Miller lf4000McKenna rf3011
Taveras cf3021Mateo ss3000
Culberson 3b3000

Texas0000100001
Baltimore02000000x2

E_Seager (10). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Otto L,4-5532135
Burke100001
Leclerc210012
Baltimore
Watkins W,2-162-341113
Baker H,42-310001
C.Pérez H,102-300000
López S,14-18110002

WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).

