|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|1
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Duggar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Seager (10). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2).
WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).
