|Cleveland
|10
|0
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Baltimore
|3
|10
|7
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 2 run (York kick), 8:23.
Bal_FG Tucker 32, 3:27.
Cle_FG York 41, :18.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 34, 10:05.
Bal_Edwards 7 run (Tucker kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:39.
Cle_FG York 37, 2:40.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 55, 11:24.
Cle_Hunt 2 run (York kick), 9:00.
A_70,461.
|Cle
|Bal
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|336
|254
|Rushes-yards
|24-113
|44-160
|Passing
|223
|94
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-46
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-27-0
|9-16-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-35
|3-26
|Punts
|3-57.667
|3-60.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|3-53
|Time of Possession
|25:56
|34:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-91, Brissett 3-18, Hunt 5-4. Baltimore, Edwards 16-66, L.Jackson 10-59, Hill 5-26, Drake 11-5, Andrews 1-4, Ricard 1-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 22-27-0-258. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-16-0-120.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Njoku 7-71, Peoples-Jones 6-71, Cooper 3-74, Chubb 2-16, Bryant 2-15, Da.Bell 1-7, Hunt 1-4. Baltimore, Bateman 4-42, Duvernay 2-42, Ricard 2-20, Likely 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 60.
