Cleveland1003720
Baltimore3107323

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 2 run (York kick), 8:23.

Bal_FG Tucker 32, 3:27.

Cle_FG York 41, :18.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 34, 10:05.

Bal_Edwards 7 run (Tucker kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:39.

Cle_FG York 37, 2:40.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 55, 11:24.

Cle_Hunt 2 run (York kick), 9:00.

A_70,461.

CleBal
First downs1817
Total Net Yards336254
Rushes-yards24-11344-160
Passing22394
Punt Returns2-141-46
Kickoff Returns1-270-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-27-09-16-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-353-26
Punts3-57.6673-60.333
Fumbles-Lost3-21-1
Penalties-Yards6-453-53
Time of Possession25:5634:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-91, Brissett 3-18, Hunt 5-4. Baltimore, Edwards 16-66, L.Jackson 10-59, Hill 5-26, Drake 11-5, Andrews 1-4, Ricard 1-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 22-27-0-258. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-16-0-120.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Njoku 7-71, Peoples-Jones 6-71, Cooper 3-74, Chubb 2-16, Bryant 2-15, Da.Bell 1-7, Hunt 1-4. Baltimore, Bateman 4-42, Duvernay 2-42, Ricard 2-20, Likely 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 60.

