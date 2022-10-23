Cleveland1003720
Baltimore3107323

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 2 run (York kick), 8:23. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Brissett 14 pass to Chubb; Brissett 14 pass to Bryant; Brissett 22 pass to Njoku; Brissett 4 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-5; Brissett 1 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 7, Baltimore 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 32, 3:27. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Edwards 12 run on 3rd-and-3; L.Jackson 31 pass to Duvernay. Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3.

Cle_FG York 41, :18. Drive: 6 plays, 52 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Brissett 55 pass to Cooper; Brissett 10 pass to Njoku. Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 34, 10:05. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:38. Cleveland 10, Baltimore 6.

Bal_Edwards 7 run (Tucker kick), 1:57. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: L.Jackson 26 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-11; L.Jackson 10 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 16 pass to Likely; L.Jackson 10 run. Baltimore 13, Cleveland 10.

Third Quarter

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:39. Drive: 8 plays, 25 yards, 4:18. Key Play: L.Jackson 4 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 20, Cleveland 10.

Cle_FG York 37, 2:40. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Brissett 3 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-2; Brissett 3 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 20, Cleveland 13.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 55, 11:24. Drive: 14 plays, 38 yards, 6:16. Key Plays: L.Jackson 19 pass to Ricard; Edwards 6 run on 3rd-and-3; L.Jackson 11 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 23, Cleveland 13.

Cle_Hunt 2 run (York kick), 9:00. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: Brissett 10 run; Chubb 12 run; Chubb 12 run; Brissett 11 pass to Cooper; Chubb 22 run. Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20.

A_70,461.

CleBal
FIRST DOWNS1817
Rushing811
Passing85
Penalty21
THIRD DOWN EFF2-117-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-12-2
TOTAL NET YARDS336254
Total Plays5663
Avg Gain6.04.0
NET YARDS RUSHING113160
Rushes2444
Avg per rush4.7083.636
NET YARDS PASSING22394
Sacked-Yds lost5-353-26
Gross-Yds passing258120
Completed-Att.22-279-16
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play6.9694.947
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-56-6-5
PUNTS-Avg.3-57.6673-60.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked1-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4146
Punt Returns2-141-46
Kickoff Returns1-270-0
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-453-53
FUMBLES-Lost3-21-1
TIME OF POSSESSION25:5634:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-91, Brissett 3-18, Hunt 5-4. Baltimore, Edwards 16-66, L.Jackson 10-59, Hill 5-26, Drake 11-5, Andrews 1-4, Ricard 1-0.

PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 22-27-0-258. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-16-0-120.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Njoku 7-71, Peoples-Jones 6-71, Cooper 3-74, Chubb 2-16, Bryant 2-15, Da.Bell 1-7, Hunt 1-4. Baltimore, Bateman 4-42, Duvernay 2-42, Ricard 2-20, Likely 1-16.

PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 2-14. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-46.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, D.Johnson 1-27. Baltimore, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Phillips 7-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 5-1-0, Delpit 4-3-0, Takitaki 4-3-0, Jones 4-1-0, Emerson 4-0-1, Garrett 4-0-1, J.Johnson 2-2-0, Thomas 2-2-0, Elliott 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Harrison 2-0-0, Wright 2-0-0, Togiai 1-2-0, Bryan 1-0-1, Newsome 1-0-0, Winfrey 0-1-0. Baltimore, Queen 7-4-1, Stone 7-0-0, Clark 6-3-0, Humphrey 3-2-0, Campbell 3-1-1, Hamilton 2-1-1, Houston 2-0-2, Bynes 1-3-0, Oweh 1-2-0, Jones 1-1-0, Peters 1-1-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-0, B.Washington 1-1-0, D.Williams 1-1-0, Kennard 1-0-0, Urban 1-0-0, Welch 1-0-0, Harrison 0-1-0, Madubuike 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, None. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 60.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

