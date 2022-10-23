|Cleveland
|10
|0
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Baltimore
|3
|10
|7
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 2 run (York kick), 8:23. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Brissett 14 pass to Chubb; Brissett 14 pass to Bryant; Brissett 22 pass to Njoku; Brissett 4 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-5; Brissett 1 run on 4th-and-1. Cleveland 7, Baltimore 0.
Bal_FG Tucker 32, 3:27. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Edwards 12 run on 3rd-and-3; L.Jackson 31 pass to Duvernay. Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3.
Cle_FG York 41, :18. Drive: 6 plays, 52 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Brissett 55 pass to Cooper; Brissett 10 pass to Njoku. Cleveland 10, Baltimore 3.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 34, 10:05. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:38. Cleveland 10, Baltimore 6.
Bal_Edwards 7 run (Tucker kick), 1:57. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: L.Jackson 26 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-11; L.Jackson 10 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 16 pass to Likely; L.Jackson 10 run. Baltimore 13, Cleveland 10.
Third Quarter
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:39. Drive: 8 plays, 25 yards, 4:18. Key Play: L.Jackson 4 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 20, Cleveland 10.
Cle_FG York 37, 2:40. Drive: 11 plays, 56 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Brissett 3 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-2; Brissett 3 pass to Peoples-Jones on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 20, Cleveland 13.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 55, 11:24. Drive: 14 plays, 38 yards, 6:16. Key Plays: L.Jackson 19 pass to Ricard; Edwards 6 run on 3rd-and-3; L.Jackson 11 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 23, Cleveland 13.
Cle_Hunt 2 run (York kick), 9:00. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: Brissett 10 run; Chubb 12 run; Chubb 12 run; Brissett 11 pass to Cooper; Chubb 22 run. Baltimore 23, Cleveland 20.
A_70,461.
|Cle
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|17
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-11
|7-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|336
|254
|Total Plays
|56
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|113
|160
|Rushes
|24
|44
|Avg per rush
|4.708
|3.636
|NET YARDS PASSING
|223
|94
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-35
|3-26
|Gross-Yds passing
|258
|120
|Completed-Att.
|22-27
|9-16
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.969
|4.947
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|6-6-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-57.667
|3-60.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|1-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|41
|46
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-46
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-45
|3-53
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|25:56
|34:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-91, Brissett 3-18, Hunt 5-4. Baltimore, Edwards 16-66, L.Jackson 10-59, Hill 5-26, Drake 11-5, Andrews 1-4, Ricard 1-0.
PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 22-27-0-258. Baltimore, L.Jackson 9-16-0-120.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Njoku 7-71, Peoples-Jones 6-71, Cooper 3-74, Chubb 2-16, Bryant 2-15, Da.Bell 1-7, Hunt 1-4. Baltimore, Bateman 4-42, Duvernay 2-42, Ricard 2-20, Likely 1-16.
PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 2-14. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-46.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, D.Johnson 1-27. Baltimore, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, Phillips 7-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 5-1-0, Delpit 4-3-0, Takitaki 4-3-0, Jones 4-1-0, Emerson 4-0-1, Garrett 4-0-1, J.Johnson 2-2-0, Thomas 2-2-0, Elliott 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Harrison 2-0-0, Wright 2-0-0, Togiai 1-2-0, Bryan 1-0-1, Newsome 1-0-0, Winfrey 0-1-0. Baltimore, Queen 7-4-1, Stone 7-0-0, Clark 6-3-0, Humphrey 3-2-0, Campbell 3-1-1, Hamilton 2-1-1, Houston 2-0-2, Bynes 1-3-0, Oweh 1-2-0, Jones 1-1-0, Peters 1-1-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-0, B.Washington 1-1-0, D.Williams 1-1-0, Kennard 1-0-0, Urban 1-0-0, Welch 1-0-0, Harrison 0-1-0, Madubuike 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, None. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 60.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.
