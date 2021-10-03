Baltimore0170623
Denver07007

Second Quarter

Den_Fant 3 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 14:16. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:07. Key Play: J.Williams 31 run. Denver 7, Baltimore 0.

Bal_Murray 11 run (Tucker kick), 10:24. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: L.Jackson 12 pass to Proche; L.Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-5; L.Jackson 24 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 12 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 7, Denver 7.

Bal_Brown 49 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:06. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:27. Baltimore 14, Denver 7.

Bal_FG Tucker 40, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 4 yards, 00:31. Key Play: L.Jackson 13 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 17, Denver 7.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 46, 13:37. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 8 pass to Proche on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 13 pass to Watkins; L.Jackson 7 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-6; L.Jackson 17 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-24. Baltimore 20, Denver 7.

Bal_FG Tucker 20, 1:51. Drive: 15 plays, 78 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 14 pass to Proche; L.Jackson 32 pass to Proche on 3rd-and-3; L.Jackson 4 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 23, Denver 7.

A_76,490.

BalDen
FIRST DOWNS2015
Rushing65
Passing149
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF7-173-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS406254
Total Plays7059
Avg Gain5.84.3
NET YARDS RUSHING102106
Rushes3017
Avg per rush3.46.235
NET YARDS PASSING304148
Sacked-Yds lost3-125-30
Gross-Yds passing316178
Completed-Att.22-3719-37
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play7.63.524
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-3-32-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.7-47.85710-49.1
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6458
Punt Returns3-643-22
Kickoff Returns0-02-36
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-554-25
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:0726:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Murray 18-59, Jackson 7-28, Bell 4-11, Freeman 1-4. Denver, Gordon 9-56, J.Williams 7-48, Bridgewater 1-2.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 22-37-0-316. Denver, Lock 12-21-1-113, Bridgewater 7-16-0-65.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Proche 5-74, Andrews 5-67, Brown 4-91, Watkins 4-49, Duvernay 3-31, Ricard 1-4. Denver, Fant 6-46, Sutton 3-47, T.Patrick 3-39, J.Williams 3-11, Gordon 2-11, Hinton 1-13, Okwuegbunam 1-11.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 3-64. Denver, D.Spencer 2-13, Hinton 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Denver, D.Spencer 2-36.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Board 5-2-0, Clark 5-1-0, Averett 3-0-0, Campbell 2-3-0, Harrison 2-3-0, Bowser 2-1-2, Queen 2-1-0, B.Stephens 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-1, Madubuike 2-0-1, Humphrey 2-0-0, Seymour 1-1-0, Oweh 1-0-1, McPhee 1-0-0, J.Smith 1-0-0, B.Williams 0-2-0. Denver, Jackson 9-2-0, Simmons 6-2-0, Surtain 6-0-0, A.Johnson 5-2-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Purcell 4-1-0, S.Harris 2-1-0, Sterns 2-0-2, Strnad 2-0-0, Miller 1-4-.5, D.Williams 1-1-0, Callahan 1-0-0, D.Jones 1-0-0, A.Patrick 1-0-0, Stephen 0-2-0, Agim 0-1-.5, Cooper 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Averett 1-0. Denver, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

