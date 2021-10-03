|Baltimore
Second Quarter
Den_Fant 3 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 14:16. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:07. Key Play: J.Williams 31 run. Denver 7, Baltimore 0.
Bal_Murray 11 run (Tucker kick), 10:24. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: L.Jackson 12 pass to Proche; L.Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-5; L.Jackson 24 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 12 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 7, Denver 7.
Bal_Brown 49 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:06. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:27. Baltimore 14, Denver 7.
Bal_FG Tucker 40, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 4 yards, 00:31. Key Play: L.Jackson 13 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 17, Denver 7.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 46, 13:37. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 8 pass to Proche on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 13 pass to Watkins; L.Jackson 7 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-6; L.Jackson 17 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-24. Baltimore 20, Denver 7.
Bal_FG Tucker 20, 1:51. Drive: 15 plays, 78 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 14 pass to Proche; L.Jackson 32 pass to Proche on 3rd-and-3; L.Jackson 4 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 23, Denver 7.
A_76,490.
|Bal
|Den
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|15
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-17
|3-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|406
|254
|Total Plays
|70
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|102
|106
|Rushes
|30
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.4
|6.235
|NET YARDS PASSING
|304
|148
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-12
|5-30
|Gross-Yds passing
|316
|178
|Completed-Att.
|22-37
|19-37
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.6
|3.524
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-3
|2-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-47.857
|10-49.1
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|64
|58
|Punt Returns
|3-64
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-36
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-55
|4-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:07
|26:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Murray 18-59, Jackson 7-28, Bell 4-11, Freeman 1-4. Denver, Gordon 9-56, J.Williams 7-48, Bridgewater 1-2.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 22-37-0-316. Denver, Lock 12-21-1-113, Bridgewater 7-16-0-65.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Proche 5-74, Andrews 5-67, Brown 4-91, Watkins 4-49, Duvernay 3-31, Ricard 1-4. Denver, Fant 6-46, Sutton 3-47, T.Patrick 3-39, J.Williams 3-11, Gordon 2-11, Hinton 1-13, Okwuegbunam 1-11.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 3-64. Denver, D.Spencer 2-13, Hinton 1-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Denver, D.Spencer 2-36.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Board 5-2-0, Clark 5-1-0, Averett 3-0-0, Campbell 2-3-0, Harrison 2-3-0, Bowser 2-1-2, Queen 2-1-0, B.Stephens 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-1, Madubuike 2-0-1, Humphrey 2-0-0, Seymour 1-1-0, Oweh 1-0-1, McPhee 1-0-0, J.Smith 1-0-0, B.Williams 0-2-0. Denver, Jackson 9-2-0, Simmons 6-2-0, Surtain 6-0-0, A.Johnson 5-2-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Purcell 4-1-0, S.Harris 2-1-0, Sterns 2-0-2, Strnad 2-0-0, Miller 1-4-.5, D.Williams 1-1-0, Callahan 1-0-0, D.Jones 1-0-0, A.Patrick 1-0-0, Stephen 0-2-0, Agim 0-1-.5, Cooper 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Averett 1-0. Denver, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.