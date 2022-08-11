|Tennessee
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|3
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
Bal_M.Davis 4 run (Tucker kick), 6:49. Drive: 4 plays, 22 yards, 1:57. Baltimore 7, Tennessee 0.
Second Quarter
Ten_Willis 7 run (Bullock kick), 14:18. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Willis 12 pass to Chestnut; Chestnut 29 run; Willis 18 pass to Haskins. Tennessee 7, Baltimore 7.
Ten_FG Bullock 33, 8:19. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: Willis 48 pass to McMath; Willis 6 run on 3rd-and-14. Tennessee 10, Baltimore 7.
Bal_Bridges 14 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), :35. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Huntley 10 pass to Likely; Huntley 4 pass to Victor on 3rd-and-6; Huntley 14 run on 4th-and-2; Huntley 6 pass to Bridges on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 14, Tennessee 10.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 47, 9:06. Drive: 12 plays, 53 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Baltimore 18; A.Brown 6 pass to Oliver on 3rd-and-5; A.Brown 23 pass to Polk; Badie 5 run on 3rd-and-3; A.Brown 8 pass to Oliver on 3rd-and-11. Baltimore 17, Tennessee 10.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 25, 14:53. Drive: 12 plays, 91 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Worley 0 interception return to Baltimore 2; A.Brown 13 pass to Victor; McCrary 21 run; A.Brown 38 pass to Bridges on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 20, Tennessee 10.
Bal_FG Tucker 47, 8:30. Drive: 7 plays, 23 yards, 3:26. Key Plays: Stone 0 interception return to Baltimore 49; A.Brown 9 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10.
A_64,216.
|Ten
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|19
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-12
|8-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|299
|389
|Total Plays
|59
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|103
|130
|Rushes
|22
|31
|Avg per rush
|4.682
|4.194
|NET YARDS PASSING
|196
|259
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-13
|3-9
|Gross-Yds passing
|209
|268
|Completed-Att.
|20-35
|28-35
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.297
|6.816
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-0
|6-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-56.0
|4-47.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|118
|91
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-27
|Kickoff Returns
|4-102
|3-64
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-35
|6-54
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:28
|35:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Chestnut 7-44, Willis 5-38, Haskins 6-19, Woodside 1-5, Burks 1-4, Wilkins 1-(minus 3), Cannon 1-(minus 4). Baltimore, McCrary 5-31, Davis 5-22, Badie 6-19, Huntley 3-17, Clement 4-17, Brown 2-14, Hill 3-11, Hundley 2-3, Wallace 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 6-11-0-107, Woodside 14-24-2-102. Baltimore, Brown 10-15-0-117, Huntley 16-18-0-109, Hundley 2-2-0-42.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Godwin 4-31, Haskins 3-29, Kinsey 2-30, Lewis 2-16, B.Moore 2-14, Wilkins 2-9, McMath 1-48, Chestnut 1-12, Fitzpatrick 1-10, Hudson 1-5, Okonkwo 1-5. Baltimore, Polk 6-43, Bridges 4-62, Likely 4-44, Victor 4-30, J.Moore 2-15, Oliver 2-14, Mason 2-6, Webb 1-34, Badie 1-9, Dev.Williams 1-8, Wallace 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Philips 2-16. Baltimore, Da.Williams 1-27.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Cannon 2-50, McMath 1-30, Godwin 1-22. Baltimore, Badie 2-46, Clement 1-18.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Gibbens 4-5-0, T.Jackson 4-1-0, Mabin 4-1-0, Anenih 3-1-2, Jo.Jones 2-4-0, Kalu 2-3-0, Adeniyi 2-1-0, S.Carter 2-1-0, Colbert 2-1-0, N.Jones 2-1-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Farley 2-0-0, Hand 2-0-0, Lawler 2-0-0, Swilling 2-0-0, Brown 1-2-0, C.Jackson 1-2-0, Walker 1-2-0, Strong 1-1-1, A.Moore 1-1-0, Weaver 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Benton 1-0-0, Fulton 0-1-0, Murchison 0-1-0, Okuayinonu 0-1-0. Baltimore, Ross 4-0-0, Worley 4-0-0, Jefferson 3-0-0, Mack 2-2-0, Means 2-1-1, Crawford 2-1-0, Seymour 2-1-0, R.Jackson 2-0-0, Stone 2-0-0, Vereen 2-0-0, Welch 2-0-0, Da.Williams 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-1, Fagot 1-0-0, Hamilton 1-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0, McClain 1-0-0, Nichols 1-0-0, Wiley 1-0-0, Moon 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Baltimore, Stone 1-0, Worley 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.
