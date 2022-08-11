Tennessee0100010
Baltimore773623

First Quarter

Bal_M.Davis 4 run (Tucker kick), 6:49.

Second Quarter

Ten_Willis 7 run (Bullock kick), 14:18.

Ten_FG Bullock 33, 8:19.

Bal_Bridges 14 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), :35.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 47, 9:06.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 25, 14:53.

Bal_FG Tucker 47, 8:30.

A_64,216.

TenBal
First downs1519
Total Net Yards299389
Rushes-yards22-10331-130
Passing196259
Punt Returns2-161-27
Kickoff Returns4-1023-64
Interceptions Ret.0-02-0
Comp-Att-Int20-35-228-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-133-9
Punts5-56.04-47.75
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards5-356-54
Time of Possession24:2835:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Chestnut 7-44, Willis 5-38, Haskins 6-19, Woodside 1-5, Burks 1-4, Wilkins 1-(minus 3), Cannon 1-(minus 4). Baltimore, McCrary 5-31, Davis 5-22, Badie 6-19, Huntley 3-17, Clement 4-17, Brown 2-14, Hill 3-11, Hundley 2-3, Wallace 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 6-11-0-107, Woodside 14-24-2-102. Baltimore, Brown 10-15-0-117, Huntley 16-18-0-109, Hundley 2-2-0-42.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Godwin 4-31, Haskins 3-29, Kinsey 2-30, Lewis 2-16, B.Moore 2-14, Wilkins 2-9, McMath 1-48, Chestnut 1-12, Fitzpatrick 1-10, Hudson 1-5, Okonkwo 1-5. Baltimore, Polk 6-43, Bridges 4-62, Likely 4-44, Victor 4-30, J.Moore 2-15, Oliver 2-14, Mason 2-6, Webb 1-34, Badie 1-9, Dev.Williams 1-8, Wallace 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

