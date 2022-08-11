|Tennessee
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|3
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
Bal_M.Davis 4 run (Tucker kick), 6:49.
Second Quarter
Ten_Willis 7 run (Bullock kick), 14:18.
Ten_FG Bullock 33, 8:19.
Bal_Bridges 14 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), :35.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 47, 9:06.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 25, 14:53.
Bal_FG Tucker 47, 8:30.
A_64,216.
|Ten
|Bal
|First downs
|15
|19
|Total Net Yards
|299
|389
|Rushes-yards
|22-103
|31-130
|Passing
|196
|259
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-27
|Kickoff Returns
|4-102
|3-64
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-35-2
|28-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|3-9
|Punts
|5-56.0
|4-47.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|24:28
|35:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Chestnut 7-44, Willis 5-38, Haskins 6-19, Woodside 1-5, Burks 1-4, Wilkins 1-(minus 3), Cannon 1-(minus 4). Baltimore, McCrary 5-31, Davis 5-22, Badie 6-19, Huntley 3-17, Clement 4-17, Brown 2-14, Hill 3-11, Hundley 2-3, Wallace 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 6-11-0-107, Woodside 14-24-2-102. Baltimore, Brown 10-15-0-117, Huntley 16-18-0-109, Hundley 2-2-0-42.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Godwin 4-31, Haskins 3-29, Kinsey 2-30, Lewis 2-16, B.Moore 2-14, Wilkins 2-9, McMath 1-48, Chestnut 1-12, Fitzpatrick 1-10, Hudson 1-5, Okonkwo 1-5. Baltimore, Polk 6-43, Bridges 4-62, Likely 4-44, Victor 4-30, J.Moore 2-15, Oliver 2-14, Mason 2-6, Webb 1-34, Badie 1-9, Dev.Williams 1-8, Wallace 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
