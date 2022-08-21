|Baltimore
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
|Arizona
|0
|3
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 29, 3:12.
Second Quarter
Bal_Likely 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 3:11.
Ari_FG Prater 21, :09.
Third Quarter
Bal_Badie 3 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 4:51.
Bal_Webb 38 pass from A.Brown (Stout kick), 2:02.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_McSorley 1 run (Prater kick), 8:29.
Ari_Kirklin 15 pass from Guarantano (Prater kick), 6:55.
A_60,924.
|Bal
|Ari
|First downs
|17
|20
|Total Net Yards
|292
|306
|Rushes-yards
|26-75
|21-55
|Passing
|217
|251
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-135
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-29
|1-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-27-1
|21-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-15
|Punts
|3-51.333
|2-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-116
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|31:55
|28:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Badie 12-34, Davis 6-18, McCrary 1-9, Huntley 2-9, Hill 5-5. Arizona, Guarantano 1-15, Benjamin 4-12, Ward 3-11, Ingram 4-9, McSorley 5-5, D.Williams 1-3, Pledger 3-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 13-14-0-129, Brown 10-13-1-91. Arizona, McSorley 18-34-2-229, Guarantano 3-6-0-37.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Likely 8-100, Webb 2-46, Gaither 2-18, Badie 2-5, Boyle 2-0, Polk 1-19, Bridges 1-8, Hill 1-8, McCrary 1-7, Davis 1-5, Oliver 1-3, Ricard 1-1. Arizona, Bolden 5-66, Isabella 5-54, Dortch 4-47, Ingram 2-20, Kirklin 2-18, Ward 1-27, Pierce 1-19, Pledger 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 54.
