Baltimore3714024
Arizona0301417

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 29, 3:12.

Second Quarter

Bal_Likely 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 3:11.

Ari_FG Prater 21, :09.

Third Quarter

Bal_Badie 3 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 4:51.

Bal_Webb 38 pass from A.Brown (Stout kick), 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_McSorley 1 run (Prater kick), 8:29.

Ari_Kirklin 15 pass from Guarantano (Prater kick), 6:55.

A_60,924.

BalAri
First downs1720
Total Net Yards292306
Rushes-yards26-7521-55
Passing217251
Punt Returns1-120-0
Kickoff Returns0-05-135
Interceptions Ret.2-291-14
Comp-Att-Int23-27-121-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-33-15
Punts3-51.3332-49.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards12-1165-42
Time of Possession31:5528:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Badie 12-34, Davis 6-18, McCrary 1-9, Huntley 2-9, Hill 5-5. Arizona, Guarantano 1-15, Benjamin 4-12, Ward 3-11, Ingram 4-9, McSorley 5-5, D.Williams 1-3, Pledger 3-0.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 13-14-0-129, Brown 10-13-1-91. Arizona, McSorley 18-34-2-229, Guarantano 3-6-0-37.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Likely 8-100, Webb 2-46, Gaither 2-18, Badie 2-5, Boyle 2-0, Polk 1-19, Bridges 1-8, Hill 1-8, McCrary 1-7, Davis 1-5, Oliver 1-3, Ricard 1-1. Arizona, Bolden 5-66, Isabella 5-54, Dortch 4-47, Ingram 2-20, Kirklin 2-18, Ward 1-27, Pierce 1-19, Pledger 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 54.

