Baltimore3714024
Arizona0301417

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 29, 3:12. Drive: 12 plays, 45 yards, 7:22. Key Plays: Huntley 5 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-4; Huntley 20 pass to Likely; Huntley 19 pass to Polk on 3rd-and-15. Baltimore 3, Arizona 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_Likely 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 3:11. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:07. Key Plays: Huntley 10 run; Huntley 14 pass to Likely; Huntley 31 pass to Likely. Baltimore 10, Arizona 0.

Ari_FG Prater 21, :09. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 3:02. Key Plays: Ward kick return to Arizona 20; McSorley 23 pass to V.Bolden; McSorley 34 pass to Dortch. Baltimore 10, Arizona 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_Badie 3 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 4:51. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 3:11. Key Play: Dam.Williams 29 interception return to Arizona 35. Baltimore 17, Arizona 3.

Bal_Webb 38 pass from A.Brown (Stout kick), 2:02. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:37. Baltimore 24, Arizona 3.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_McSorley 1 run (Prater kick), 8:29. Drive: 17 plays, 74 yards, 8:33. Key Plays: Pledger kick return to Arizona 26; McSorley 13 pass to V.Bolden; McSorley 6 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-7; Ingram 3 run on 4th-and-1; McSorley 19 pass to V.Bolden on 3rd-and-8; McSorley 15 pass to Pledger; McSorley 21 pass to Ingram on 3rd-and-19. Baltimore 24, Arizona 10.

Ari_Kirklin 15 pass from Guarantano (Prater kick), 6:55. Drive: 3 plays, 19 yards, 1:25. Key Play: Wooten 14 interception return to Baltimore 19. Baltimore 24, Arizona 17.

A_60,924.

BalAri
FIRST DOWNS1720
Rushing53
Passing1113
Penalty14
THIRD DOWN EFF3-88-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-3
TOTAL NET YARDS292306
Total Plays5464
Avg Gain5.44.8
NET YARDS RUSHING7555
Rushes2621
Avg per rush2.8852.619
NET YARDS PASSING217251
Sacked-Yds lost1-33-15
Gross-Yds passing220266
Completed-Att.23-2721-40
Had Intercepted12
Yards-Pass Play7.755.837
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-04-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.3-51.3332-49.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE41149
Punt Returns1-120-0
Kickoff Returns0-05-135
Interceptions2-291-14
PENALTIES-Yds12-1165-42
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION31:5528:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Badie 12-34, Davis 6-18, McCrary 1-9, Huntley 2-9, Hill 5-5. Arizona, Guarantano 1-15, Benjamin 4-12, Ward 3-11, Ingram 4-9, McSorley 5-5, D.Williams 1-3, Pledger 3-0.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 13-14-0-129, Brown 10-13-1-91. Arizona, McSorley 18-34-2-229, Guarantano 3-6-0-37.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Likely 8-100, Webb 2-46, Gaither 2-18, Badie 2-5, Boyle 2-0, Polk 1-19, Bridges 1-8, Hill 1-8, McCrary 1-7, Davis 1-5, Oliver 1-3, Ricard 1-1. Arizona, Bolden 5-66, Isabella 5-54, Dortch 4-47, Ingram 2-20, Kirklin 2-18, Ward 1-27, Pierce 1-19, Pledger 1-15.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, D.Williams 1-12. Arizona, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Arizona, Ward 3-90, Dortch 1-25, Pledger 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Stephens 6-0-0, Ross 3-2-0, Hayes 3-0-0, Wiley 2-2-1.5, Harrison 2-2-.5, McClain 2-2-0, Worley 2-1-.5, Hamilton 2-1-0, Mack 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-0, Welch 2-0-0, Crawford 1-1-0, Urban 1-1-0, Fuller 1-0-0, Gaither 1-0-0, Vereen 1-0-0, D.Williams 1-0-0, Nichols 0-3-.5, Means 0-2-0, Brown 0-1-0, Madubuike 0-1-0, Moon 0-1-0, Oweh 0-1-0, Seymour 0-1-0, Stone 0-1-0. Arizona, Matthew 7-0-0, Wooten 5-1-0, Turner 4-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Ledbetter 2-1-.5, Daley 2-1-0, Whittaker 2-1-0, Wiggins 2-1-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Washington 2-0-0, Kennard 1-2-.5, Ringo 1-1-0, Collins 1-0-0, Dimukeje 1-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-0, Ingram 1-0-0, Luketa 1-0-0, McBride 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, D.Thompson 1-0-0, M.Jones 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, D.Williams 1-29, Fuller 1-0. Arizona, Wooten 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 54.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

