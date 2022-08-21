|Baltimore
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 29, 3:12. Drive: 12 plays, 45 yards, 7:22. Key Plays: Huntley 5 pass to Likely on 3rd-and-4; Huntley 20 pass to Likely; Huntley 19 pass to Polk on 3rd-and-15. Baltimore 3, Arizona 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_Likely 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 3:11. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:07. Key Plays: Huntley 10 run; Huntley 14 pass to Likely; Huntley 31 pass to Likely. Baltimore 10, Arizona 0.
Ari_FG Prater 21, :09. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 3:02. Key Plays: Ward kick return to Arizona 20; McSorley 23 pass to V.Bolden; McSorley 34 pass to Dortch. Baltimore 10, Arizona 3.
Third Quarter
Bal_Badie 3 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 4:51. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 3:11. Key Play: Dam.Williams 29 interception return to Arizona 35. Baltimore 17, Arizona 3.
Bal_Webb 38 pass from A.Brown (Stout kick), 2:02. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 1:37. Baltimore 24, Arizona 3.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_McSorley 1 run (Prater kick), 8:29. Drive: 17 plays, 74 yards, 8:33. Key Plays: Pledger kick return to Arizona 26; McSorley 13 pass to V.Bolden; McSorley 6 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-7; Ingram 3 run on 4th-and-1; McSorley 19 pass to V.Bolden on 3rd-and-8; McSorley 15 pass to Pledger; McSorley 21 pass to Ingram on 3rd-and-19. Baltimore 24, Arizona 10.
Ari_Kirklin 15 pass from Guarantano (Prater kick), 6:55. Drive: 3 plays, 19 yards, 1:25. Key Play: Wooten 14 interception return to Baltimore 19. Baltimore 24, Arizona 17.
A_60,924.
|Bal
|Ari
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|20
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-8
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|292
|306
|Total Plays
|54
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|75
|55
|Rushes
|26
|21
|Avg per rush
|2.885
|2.619
|NET YARDS PASSING
|217
|251
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-3
|3-15
|Gross-Yds passing
|220
|266
|Completed-Att.
|23-27
|21-40
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.75
|5.837
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-0
|4-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-51.333
|2-49.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|41
|149
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-135
|Interceptions
|2-29
|1-14
|PENALTIES-Yds
|12-116
|5-42
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:55
|28:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Badie 12-34, Davis 6-18, McCrary 1-9, Huntley 2-9, Hill 5-5. Arizona, Guarantano 1-15, Benjamin 4-12, Ward 3-11, Ingram 4-9, McSorley 5-5, D.Williams 1-3, Pledger 3-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 13-14-0-129, Brown 10-13-1-91. Arizona, McSorley 18-34-2-229, Guarantano 3-6-0-37.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Likely 8-100, Webb 2-46, Gaither 2-18, Badie 2-5, Boyle 2-0, Polk 1-19, Bridges 1-8, Hill 1-8, McCrary 1-7, Davis 1-5, Oliver 1-3, Ricard 1-1. Arizona, Bolden 5-66, Isabella 5-54, Dortch 4-47, Ingram 2-20, Kirklin 2-18, Ward 1-27, Pierce 1-19, Pledger 1-15.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, D.Williams 1-12. Arizona, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Arizona, Ward 3-90, Dortch 1-25, Pledger 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Stephens 6-0-0, Ross 3-2-0, Hayes 3-0-0, Wiley 2-2-1.5, Harrison 2-2-.5, McClain 2-2-0, Worley 2-1-.5, Hamilton 2-1-0, Mack 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-0, Welch 2-0-0, Crawford 1-1-0, Urban 1-1-0, Fuller 1-0-0, Gaither 1-0-0, Vereen 1-0-0, D.Williams 1-0-0, Nichols 0-3-.5, Means 0-2-0, Brown 0-1-0, Madubuike 0-1-0, Moon 0-1-0, Oweh 0-1-0, Seymour 0-1-0, Stone 0-1-0. Arizona, Matthew 7-0-0, Wooten 5-1-0, Turner 4-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Ledbetter 2-1-.5, Daley 2-1-0, Whittaker 2-1-0, Wiggins 2-1-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Washington 2-0-0, Kennard 1-2-.5, Ringo 1-1-0, Collins 1-0-0, Dimukeje 1-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-0, Ingram 1-0-0, Luketa 1-0-0, McBride 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, D.Thompson 1-0-0, M.Jones 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, D.Williams 1-29, Fuller 1-0. Arizona, Wooten 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 54.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.
