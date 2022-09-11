Baltimore3714024
N.Y. Jets03069

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 24, 3:16. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:40. Key Play: M.Williams 33 interception return to N.Y. Jets 13. Baltimore 3, N.Y. Jets 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_Duvernay 25 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:45. Drive: 3 plays, 62 yards, 00:56. Baltimore 10, N.Y. Jets 0.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 45, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Carter 22 run; Flacco 13 pass to Berrios. Baltimore 10, N.Y. Jets 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_Duvernay 17 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:14. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 3:10. Key Play: Jackson 15 pass to Drake. Baltimore 17, N.Y. Jets 3.

Bal_Bateman 55 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 2:06. Drive: 5 plays, 88 yards, 2:31. Key Play: Jackson 15 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 3.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Conklin 3 pass from Flacco (kick failed), 1:00. Drive: 11 plays, 43 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Reed 0 interception return to Baltimore 43; Flacco 16 pass to Bre.Hall; Flacco 19 pass to G.Wilson on 4th-and-15. Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 9.

BalNYJ
FIRST DOWNS1324
Rushing43
Passing818
Penalty13
THIRD DOWN EFF5-132-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-03-4
TOTAL NET YARDS274378
Total Plays5379
Avg Gain5.24.8
NET YARDS RUSHING6383
Rushes2117
Avg per rush3.04.882
NET YARDS PASSING211295
Sacked-Yds lost2-23-12
Gross-Yds passing213307
Completed-Att.17-3037-59
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play6.5944.758
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-33-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.6-48.56-42.167
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5078
Punt Returns2-172-30
Kickoff Returns0-02-48
Interceptions1-331-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-286-80
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:3032:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Drake 11-31, Jackson 6-17, Davis 2-11, Hill 2-4. N.Y. Jets, Carter 10-60, Bre.Hall 6-23, Flacco 1-0.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 17-30-1-213. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 37-59-1-307.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-52, Duvernay 4-54, Bateman 2-59, Robinson 2-19, Hill 2-7, Drake 1-15, Ricard 1-7. N.Y. Jets, Carter 7-40, C.Davis 6-77, Bre.Hall 6-38, Moore 5-49, Berrios 5-37, G.Wilson 4-52, Conklin 4-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-17. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-30.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-48.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, M.Williams 10-2-0, Queen 5-3-.5, Humphrey 5-2-0, Clark 4-5-0, Harrison 4-1-0, Houston 3-0-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Hamilton 3-0-0, Madubuike 2-3-.5, Campbell 2-2-1, Pierce 2-1-0, Oweh 2-0-0, Stephens 2-0-0, Bynes 1-0-0, Means 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Armour-Davis 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Mosley 7-4-0, Quinc.Williams 6-0-1, Whitehead 4-1-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Carter 2-2-0, Franklin-Myers 2-0-0, Gardner 2-0-0, Reed 2-0-0, J.Johnson 1-1-.5, Lawson 1-1-0, Flacco 1-0-0, Joyner 1-0-0, Martin 0-3-.5, Clemons 0-2-0, Rankins 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, M.Williams 1-33. N.Y. Jets, Reed 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 45.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

