|Baltimore
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 24, 3:16. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:40. Key Play: M.Williams 33 interception return to N.Y. Jets 13. Baltimore 3, N.Y. Jets 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_Duvernay 25 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:45. Drive: 3 plays, 62 yards, 00:56. Baltimore 10, N.Y. Jets 0.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 45, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Carter 22 run; Flacco 13 pass to Berrios. Baltimore 10, N.Y. Jets 3.
Third Quarter
Bal_Duvernay 17 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:14. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 3:10. Key Play: Jackson 15 pass to Drake. Baltimore 17, N.Y. Jets 3.
Bal_Bateman 55 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 2:06. Drive: 5 plays, 88 yards, 2:31. Key Play: Jackson 15 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 3.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Conklin 3 pass from Flacco (kick failed), 1:00. Drive: 11 plays, 43 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Reed 0 interception return to Baltimore 43; Flacco 16 pass to Bre.Hall; Flacco 19 pass to G.Wilson on 4th-and-15. Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 9.
|Bal
|NYJ
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|24
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-13
|2-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|3-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|274
|378
|Total Plays
|53
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|63
|83
|Rushes
|21
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.0
|4.882
|NET YARDS PASSING
|211
|295
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-2
|3-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|213
|307
|Completed-Att.
|17-30
|37-59
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.594
|4.758
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-3
|3-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-48.5
|6-42.167
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|50
|78
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|2-30
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Interceptions
|1-33
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-28
|6-80
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:30
|32:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Drake 11-31, Jackson 6-17, Davis 2-11, Hill 2-4. N.Y. Jets, Carter 10-60, Bre.Hall 6-23, Flacco 1-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 17-30-1-213. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 37-59-1-307.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-52, Duvernay 4-54, Bateman 2-59, Robinson 2-19, Hill 2-7, Drake 1-15, Ricard 1-7. N.Y. Jets, Carter 7-40, C.Davis 6-77, Bre.Hall 6-38, Moore 5-49, Berrios 5-37, G.Wilson 4-52, Conklin 4-14.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-17. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-30.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-48.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, M.Williams 10-2-0, Queen 5-3-.5, Humphrey 5-2-0, Clark 4-5-0, Harrison 4-1-0, Houston 3-0-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Hamilton 3-0-0, Madubuike 2-3-.5, Campbell 2-2-1, Pierce 2-1-0, Oweh 2-0-0, Stephens 2-0-0, Bynes 1-0-0, Means 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Armour-Davis 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Mosley 7-4-0, Quinc.Williams 6-0-1, Whitehead 4-1-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Carter 2-2-0, Franklin-Myers 2-0-0, Gardner 2-0-0, Reed 2-0-0, J.Johnson 1-1-.5, Lawson 1-1-0, Flacco 1-0-0, Joyner 1-0-0, Martin 0-3-.5, Clemons 0-2-0, Rankins 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, M.Williams 1-33. N.Y. Jets, Reed 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 45.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
