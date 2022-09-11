|Baltimore
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 24, 3:16.
Second Quarter
Bal_Duvernay 25 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:45.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 45, :24.
Third Quarter
Bal_Duvernay 17 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:14.
Bal_Bateman 55 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 2:06.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Conklin 3 pass from Flacco (kick failed), 1:00.
|Bal
|NYJ
|First downs
|13
|24
|Total Net Yards
|274
|378
|Rushes-yards
|21-63
|17-83
|Passing
|211
|295
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|2-30
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-33
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-1
|37-59-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-2
|3-12
|Punts
|6-48.5
|6-42.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-28
|6-80
|Time of Possession
|27:30
|32:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Drake 11-31, Jackson 6-17, Davis 2-11, Hill 2-4. N.Y. Jets, Carter 10-60, Bre.Hall 6-23, Flacco 1-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 17-30-1-213. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 37-59-1-307.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-52, Duvernay 4-54, Bateman 2-59, Robinson 2-19, Hill 2-7, Drake 1-15, Ricard 1-7. N.Y. Jets, Carter 7-40, C.Davis 6-77, Bre.Hall 6-38, Moore 5-49, Berrios 5-37, G.Wilson 4-52, Conklin 4-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 45.
