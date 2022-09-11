Baltimore3714024
N.Y. Jets03069

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 24, 3:16.

Second Quarter

Bal_Duvernay 25 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:45.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 45, :24.

Third Quarter

Bal_Duvernay 17 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:14.

Bal_Bateman 55 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 2:06.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Conklin 3 pass from Flacco (kick failed), 1:00.

BalNYJ
First downs1324
Total Net Yards274378
Rushes-yards21-6317-83
Passing211295
Punt Returns2-172-30
Kickoff Returns0-02-48
Interceptions Ret.1-331-0
Comp-Att-Int17-30-137-59-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-23-12
Punts6-48.56-42.167
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards5-286-80
Time of Possession27:3032:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Drake 11-31, Jackson 6-17, Davis 2-11, Hill 2-4. N.Y. Jets, Carter 10-60, Bre.Hall 6-23, Flacco 1-0.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 17-30-1-213. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 37-59-1-307.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-52, Duvernay 4-54, Bateman 2-59, Robinson 2-19, Hill 2-7, Drake 1-15, Ricard 1-7. N.Y. Jets, Carter 7-40, C.Davis 6-77, Bre.Hall 6-38, Moore 5-49, Berrios 5-37, G.Wilson 4-52, Conklin 4-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 45.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

