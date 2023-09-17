Baltimore767727
Cincinnati0107724

First Quarter

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:12.

Second Quarter

Cin_C.Jones 81 punt return (McPherson kick), 13:14.

Bal_FG Tucker 44, 9:15.

Cin_FG McPherson 27, 3:01.

Bal_FG Tucker 40, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39.

Cin_Higgins 3 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:34.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Agholor 17 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:38.

Cin_Higgins 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:28.

A_66,015.

BalCin
First downs2619
Total Net Yards415282
Rushes-yards37-17815-66
Passing237216
Punt Returns1-21-81
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-360-0
Comp-Att-Int24-33-027-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-6
Punts2-58.53-40.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-565-30
Time of Possession33:0426:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 10-62, Jackson 12-54, Hill 11-41, Duvernay 3-15, Flowers 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 13-59, Burrow 1-5, C.Brown 1-2.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-33-0-237. Cincinnati, Burrow 27-41-1-222.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Agholor 5-63, Andrews 5-45, Flowers 4-62, Beckham 3-29, Bateman 3-18, Hill 3-12, Likely 1-8. Cincinnati, Higgins 8-89, Boyd 6-52, Chase 5-31, Mixon 4-36, I.Smith 2-10, T.Williams 2-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 59.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

