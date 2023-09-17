|Baltimore
|7
|6
|7
|7
|—
|27
|Cincinnati
|0
|10
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:12.
Second Quarter
Cin_C.Jones 81 punt return (McPherson kick), 13:14.
Bal_FG Tucker 44, 9:15.
Cin_FG McPherson 27, 3:01.
Bal_FG Tucker 40, :00.
Third Quarter
Bal_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39.
Cin_Higgins 3 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:34.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Agholor 17 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:38.
Cin_Higgins 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:28.
A_66,015.
|Bal
|Cin
|First downs
|26
|19
|Total Net Yards
|415
|282
|Rushes-yards
|37-178
|15-66
|Passing
|237
|216
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-81
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-36
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-33-0
|27-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-6
|Punts
|2-58.5
|3-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-56
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|33:04
|26:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 10-62, Jackson 12-54, Hill 11-41, Duvernay 3-15, Flowers 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 13-59, Burrow 1-5, C.Brown 1-2.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-33-0-237. Cincinnati, Burrow 27-41-1-222.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Agholor 5-63, Andrews 5-45, Flowers 4-62, Beckham 3-29, Bateman 3-18, Hill 3-12, Likely 1-8. Cincinnati, Higgins 8-89, Boyd 6-52, Chase 5-31, Mixon 4-36, I.Smith 2-10, T.Williams 2-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 59.
