Baltimore767727
Cincinnati0107724

First Quarter

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:12. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:48. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-2; Edwards 17 run; L.Jackson 9 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 7, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

Cin_C.Jones 81 punt return (McPherson kick), 13:14. Drive: 6 plays, 17 yards, 2:58. Baltimore 7, Cincinnati 7.

Bal_FG Tucker 44, 9:15. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: L.Jackson 11 pass to Agholor; J.Hill 2 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 11 pass to Flowers; J.Hill 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 7.

Cin_FG McPherson 27, 3:01. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mixon 14 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-2; Mixon 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 10.

Bal_FG Tucker 40, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 53 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: L.Jackson 10 pass to Agholor; L.Jackson 17 pass to Agholor; L.Jackson 10 run on 3rd-and-30. Baltimore 13, Cincinnati 10.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39. Drive: 4 plays, 62 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: Stone 36 interception return to Baltimore 38; L.Jackson 52 pass to Flowers. Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 10.

Cin_Higgins 3 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:34. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Burrow 13 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3; Burrow 12 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-4; Burrow 18 pass to Higgins; Burrow 4 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 17.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Agholor 17 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:38. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Edwards 20 run; L.Jackson 20 pass to Andrews; Edwards 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Edwards 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 17.

Cin_Higgins 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:28. Drive: 16 plays, 80 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Burrow 13 pass to Boyd; Burrow 16 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-10; Burrow 9 pass to Boyd on 4th-and-4; Burrow 20 pass to Higgins; Mixon 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24.

A_66,015.

BalCin
FIRST DOWNS2619
Rushing114
Passing1213
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF9-1410-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-1
TOTAL NET YARDS415282
Total Plays7057
Avg Gain5.94.9
NET YARDS RUSHING17866
Rushes3715
Avg per rush4.8114.4
NET YARDS PASSING237216
Sacked-Yds lost0-01-6
Gross-Yds passing237222
Completed-Att.24-3327-41
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play7.1825.143
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-55-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.2-58.53-40.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE3881
Punt Returns1-21-81
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions1-360-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-565-30
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:0426:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 10-62, Jackson 12-54, Hill 11-41, Duvernay 3-15, Flowers 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 13-59, Burrow 1-5, C.Brown 1-2.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-33-0-237. Cincinnati, Burrow 27-41-1-222.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Agholor 5-63, Andrews 5-45, Flowers 4-62, Beckham 3-29, Bateman 3-18, Hill 3-12, Likely 1-8. Cincinnati, Higgins 8-89, Boyd 6-52, Chase 5-31, Mixon 4-36, I.Smith 2-10, T.Williams 2-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-2. Cincinnati, C.Jones 1-81.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Cincinnati, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Stone 7-2-0, Queen 5-3-0, Smith 3-2-0, A.Washington 3-2-0, Clowney 3-1-1, Hamilton 3-1-0, Jones 3-1-0, Stephens 2-2-0, Ojabo 2-0-0, Darby 1-1-0, Pierce 1-1-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Madubuike 0-2-0. Cincinnati, D.Hill 9-2-0, Wilson 7-3-0, Pratt 7-2-0, Taylor-Britt 5-0-0, Scott 4-5-0, Hilton 4-1-0, Awuzie 3-0-0, B.Hill 3-0-0, Hubbard 2-2-0, Davis-Gaither 2-0-0, Reader 2-0-0, Carter 1-1-0, Hendrickson 1-1-0, Tupou 0-2-0, Battle 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Stone 1-36. Cincinnati, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 59.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Jason Ledet, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

