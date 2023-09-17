|Baltimore
|7
|6
|7
|7
|—
|27
|Cincinnati
|0
|10
|7
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 7:12. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:48. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-2; Edwards 17 run; L.Jackson 9 pass to Beckham on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 7, Cincinnati 0.
Second Quarter
Cin_C.Jones 81 punt return (McPherson kick), 13:14. Drive: 6 plays, 17 yards, 2:58. Baltimore 7, Cincinnati 7.
Bal_FG Tucker 44, 9:15. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: L.Jackson 11 pass to Agholor; J.Hill 2 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 11 pass to Flowers; J.Hill 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 7.
Cin_FG McPherson 27, 3:01. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mixon 14 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-2; Mixon 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 10.
Bal_FG Tucker 40, :00. Drive: 13 plays, 53 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: L.Jackson 10 pass to Agholor; L.Jackson 17 pass to Agholor; L.Jackson 10 run on 3rd-and-30. Baltimore 13, Cincinnati 10.
Third Quarter
Bal_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39. Drive: 4 plays, 62 yards, 2:00. Key Plays: Stone 36 interception return to Baltimore 38; L.Jackson 52 pass to Flowers. Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 10.
Cin_Higgins 3 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:34. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Burrow 13 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3; Burrow 12 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-4; Burrow 18 pass to Higgins; Burrow 4 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 17.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Agholor 17 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:38. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Edwards 20 run; L.Jackson 20 pass to Andrews; Edwards 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Edwards 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 17.
Cin_Higgins 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:28. Drive: 16 plays, 80 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Burrow 13 pass to Boyd; Burrow 16 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-10; Burrow 9 pass to Boyd on 4th-and-4; Burrow 20 pass to Higgins; Mixon 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24.
A_66,015.
|Bal
|Cin
|FIRST DOWNS
|26
|19
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-14
|10-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|415
|282
|Total Plays
|70
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|178
|66
|Rushes
|37
|15
|Avg per rush
|4.811
|4.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|237
|216
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|1-6
|Gross-Yds passing
|237
|222
|Completed-Att.
|24-33
|27-41
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.182
|5.143
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|5-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-58.5
|3-40.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|38
|81
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-81
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-36
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-56
|5-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:04
|26:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 10-62, Jackson 12-54, Hill 11-41, Duvernay 3-15, Flowers 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 13-59, Burrow 1-5, C.Brown 1-2.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-33-0-237. Cincinnati, Burrow 27-41-1-222.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Agholor 5-63, Andrews 5-45, Flowers 4-62, Beckham 3-29, Bateman 3-18, Hill 3-12, Likely 1-8. Cincinnati, Higgins 8-89, Boyd 6-52, Chase 5-31, Mixon 4-36, I.Smith 2-10, T.Williams 2-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-2. Cincinnati, C.Jones 1-81.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Cincinnati, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Stone 7-2-0, Queen 5-3-0, Smith 3-2-0, A.Washington 3-2-0, Clowney 3-1-1, Hamilton 3-1-0, Jones 3-1-0, Stephens 2-2-0, Ojabo 2-0-0, Darby 1-1-0, Pierce 1-1-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Madubuike 0-2-0. Cincinnati, D.Hill 9-2-0, Wilson 7-3-0, Pratt 7-2-0, Taylor-Britt 5-0-0, Scott 4-5-0, Hilton 4-1-0, Awuzie 3-0-0, B.Hill 3-0-0, Hubbard 2-2-0, Davis-Gaither 2-0-0, Reader 2-0-0, Carter 1-1-0, Hendrickson 1-1-0, Tupou 0-2-0, Battle 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Stone 1-36. Cincinnati, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 59.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Jason Ledet, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.