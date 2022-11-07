|Baltimore
|7
|7
|3
|10
|—
|27
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|3
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
Bal_Likely 24 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:31.
Second Quarter
Bal_Drake 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:06.
NO_FG Lutz 33, :00.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 32, 8:25.
NO_FG Lutz 37, 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 41, 8:31.
Bal_Drake 3 run (Tucker kick), 6:55.
NO_J.Johnson 41 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 4:13.
A_70,010.
|Bal
|NO
|First downs
|23
|13
|Total Net Yards
|319
|243
|Rushes-yards
|40-188
|15-48
|Passing
|131
|195
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-9
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-0
|20-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-2
|4-28
|Punts
|4-48.25
|5-46.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-31
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|37:47
|22:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Drake 24-93, L.Jackson 11-82, Hill 4-11, Ricard 1-2. New Orleans, Kamara 9-30, Washington 3-7, Hill 1-6, Dalton 2-5.
PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 12-22-0-133. New Orleans, Dalton 19-29-1-210, Hill 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Proche 2-22, Drake 2-16, Likely 1-24, Oliver 1-19, D.Jackson 1-16, Robinson 1-12, Hill 1-8, Davis 1-7, Duvernay 1-5, Ricard 1-4. New Orleans, Olave 6-71, Kamara 3-32, Smith 3-29, Callaway 3-24, Johnson 2-42, White 1-10, Trautman 1-8, Washington 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
