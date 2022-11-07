Baltimore7731027
New Orleans033713

First Quarter

Bal_Likely 24 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:31.

Second Quarter

Bal_Drake 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:06.

NO_FG Lutz 33, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 32, 8:25.

NO_FG Lutz 37, 1:25.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 41, 8:31.

Bal_Drake 3 run (Tucker kick), 6:55.

NO_J.Johnson 41 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 4:13.

A_70,010.

BalNO
First downs2313
Total Net Yards319243
Rushes-yards40-18815-48
Passing131195
Punt Returns0-01-8
Kickoff Returns1-92-33
Interceptions Ret.1-50-0
Comp-Att-Int12-22-020-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-24-28
Punts4-48.255-46.4
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-315-40
Time of Possession37:4722:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Drake 24-93, L.Jackson 11-82, Hill 4-11, Ricard 1-2. New Orleans, Kamara 9-30, Washington 3-7, Hill 1-6, Dalton 2-5.

PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 12-22-0-133. New Orleans, Dalton 19-29-1-210, Hill 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Proche 2-22, Drake 2-16, Likely 1-24, Oliver 1-19, D.Jackson 1-16, Robinson 1-12, Hill 1-8, Davis 1-7, Duvernay 1-5, Ricard 1-4. New Orleans, Olave 6-71, Kamara 3-32, Smith 3-29, Callaway 3-24, Johnson 2-42, White 1-10, Trautman 1-8, Washington 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you