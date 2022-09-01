BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34373113
Mullins cf411101.264
Rutschman c400001.244
Santander rf411102.257
Urías 3b301010.247
Henderson ss401001.375
Aguilar dh400003.000
Mountcastle 1b411101.243
Odor 2b402001.204
Vavra lf300003.229
McKenna lf000000.252

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2902049
Kwan lf300012.293
Rosario ss400002.281
Ramírez 3b301011.285
Naylor 1b400001.258
Gonzalez rf400001.280
Giménez 2b301010.302
Miller dh300002.239
Hedges c200000.183
a-Palacios ph100000.237
Maile c000000.232
Straw cf200010.198

Baltimore200100000_372
Cleveland000000000_020

a-flied out for Hedges in the 7th.

E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), off Bieber; Santander (24), off Bieber; Mountcastle (19), off Bieber. RBIs_Mullins (50), Santander (74), Mountcastle (67). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Ramírez, Naylor). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, W, 3-5720035945.17
Pérez, H, 21100002121.55
Bautista, S, 11-12100012171.53
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, L, 8-876331111043.06
De Los Santos100001172.72
Shaw110001154.91

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).

