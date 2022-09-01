|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|13
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000_3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Hedges in the 7th.
E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), off Bieber; Santander (24), off Bieber; Mountcastle (19), off Bieber. RBIs_Mullins (50), Santander (74), Mountcastle (67). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Ramírez, Naylor). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.
GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 3-5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|94
|5.17
|Pérez, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.55
|Bautista, S, 11-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.53
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 8-8
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|11
|104
|3.06
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.72
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.91
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).
