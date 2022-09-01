|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), Santander (24), Mountcastle (19). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).
