BaltimoreCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34373Totals29020
Mullins cf4111Kwan lf3000
Rutschman c4000Rosario ss4000
Santander rf4111Ramírez 3b3010
Urías 3b3010Naylor 1b4000
Henderson ss4010Gonzalez rf4000
Aguilar dh4000Giménez 2b3010
Mountcastle 1b4111Miller dh3000
Odor 2b4020Hedges c2000
Vavra lf3000Palacios ph1000
McKenna lf0000Maile c0000
Straw cf2000

Baltimore2001000003
Cleveland0000000000

E_Mountcastle (5), Odor (13). DP_Baltimore 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Cleveland 6. HR_Mullins (12), Santander (24), Mountcastle (19). SB_Odor (5), Henderson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Bradish W,3-5720035
Pérez H,21100002
Bautista S,11-12100012
Cleveland
Bieber L,8-87633111
De Los Santos100001
Shaw110001

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:41. A_11,827 (34,788).

