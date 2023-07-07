|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|4
|11
|Henderson 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Santander rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|b-Rutschman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Westburg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Cowser lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Urías 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|e-Hicks ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Solano 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Farmer 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|d-Julien ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Castro lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|c-Gallo ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|2_3
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|0_1
|5
|0
a-lined out for Miranda in the 7th. b-lined out for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-singled for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Farmer in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Mateo in the 10th.
LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Santander (24), Urías (16), Farmer (7). RBIs_Mullins (44), Urías (26), Hicks (14), Castro (18). SB_Castro (19). CS_Santander (1), Castro (4). SF_Mullins, Hicks. S_McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Santander); Minnesota 3 (Castro, Kepler 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Buxton, Kirilloff. LIDP_Rutschman. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Westburg, Mateo, Urías); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Correa, Vázquez; Solano, Kirilloff, Solano).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|5.50
|Baumann, BS, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.07
|Coulombe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.76
|Cano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.48
|Bautista, W, 4-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|1.07
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|93
|2.61
|Jax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.92
|Moran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.08
|Duran, L, 2-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.10
|Pagán
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 1-1, Coulombe 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:56. A_32,724 (38,544).
