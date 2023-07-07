BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30353411
Henderson 3b-ss300021.243
Santander rf-1b311011.270
O'Hearn dh301001.308
b-Rutschman ph-dh100000.274
Mullins cf300102.245
Westburg 2b401002.314
Cowser lf411000.200
Urías 1b-3b411100.261
McCann c300002.186
Mateo ss200012.214
e-Hicks ph-rf000100.261

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3315128
Correa ss401000.226
Solano 1b-3b401002.276
Buxton dh400001.211
Farmer 2b311001.244
d-Julien ph-2b100001.256
Castro lf-cf301110.247
Miranda 3b200000.206
a-Kirilloff ph-1b200000.274
Vázquez c300011.213
Kepler rf400001.213
Taylor cf200001.212
c-Gallo ph-lf101000.192

Baltimore0000010002_350
Minnesota0000001000_150

a-lined out for Miranda in the 7th. b-lined out for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-singled for Taylor in the 8th. d-struck out for Farmer in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Mateo in the 10th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Santander (24), Urías (16), Farmer (7). RBIs_Mullins (44), Urías (26), Hicks (14), Castro (18). SB_Castro (19). CS_Santander (1), Castro (4). SF_Mullins, Hicks. S_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías, Santander); Minnesota 3 (Castro, Kepler 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Buxton, Kirilloff. LIDP_Rutschman. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Westburg, Mateo, Urías); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Correa, Vázquez; Solano, Kirilloff, Solano).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin61-331104845.50
Baumann, BS, 0-21-310010124.07
Coulombe1-30000032.76
Cano110001111.48
Bautista, W, 4-1200013301.07
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober641135932.61
Jax100002132.92
Moran100011164.08
Duran, L, 2-412-312102212.10
Pagán1-30000144.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 1-1, Coulombe 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:56. A_32,724 (38,544).

