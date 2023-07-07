BaltimoreMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30353Totals33151
Henderson 3b-ss3000Correa ss4010
Santander rf-1b3110Solano 1b-3b4010
O'Hearn dh3010Buxton dh4000
Rutschman ph-dh1000Farmer 2b3110
Mullins cf3001Julien ph-2b1000
Westburg 2b4010Castro lf-cf3011
Cowser lf4110Miranda 3b2000
Urías 1b-3b4111Kirilloff ph-1b2000
McCann c3000Vázquez c3000
Mateo ss2000Kepler rf4000
Hicks ph-rf0001Taylor cf2000
Gallo ph-lf1010

Baltimore00000100023
Minnesota00000010001

DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Santander (24), Urías (16), Farmer (7). SB_Castro (19). SF_Mullins (2), Hicks (1). S_McCann (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Irvin61-331104
Baumann BS,0-21-310010
Coulombe1-300000
Cano110001
Bautista W,4-1200013
Minnesota
Ober641135
Jax100002
Moran100011
Duran L,2-412-312102
Pagán1-300001

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:56. A_32,724 (38,544).

