|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Henderson 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Solano 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Julien ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Westburg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cowser lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Santander (24), Urías (16), Farmer (7). SB_Castro (19). SF_Mullins (2), Hicks (1). S_McCann (2).
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:56. A_32,724 (38,544).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
