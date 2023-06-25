|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|2
|11
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|1-Moore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|a-Pollock ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Mateo ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000_2
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|002
|010
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Ford in the 8th.
1-ran for France in the 9th.
E_Caballero (2). LOB_Seattle 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Suárez (12), Henderson (10), Mateo (10). HR_Raleigh (11), off Bradish; Santander (14), off Kirby. RBIs_Raleigh 2 (33), Santander 2 (47). SB_Mateo (21), Moore (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Hernández); Baltimore 2 (O'Hearn, Santander). RISP_Seattle 1 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 6.
GIDP_Rodríguez, Henderson, Frazier.
DP_Seattle 2 (Caballero, Crawford, France; Crawford, France); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Frazier, O'Hearn).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 6-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|98
|3.26
|Brash
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.73
|Speier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.63
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 4-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|103
|3.75
|Coulombe, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.36
|Bautista, S, 21-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_Brash 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.
T_2:21. A_19,143 (45,971).
