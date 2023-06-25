SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29232211
Crawford ss300012.240
Rodríguez cf400002.240
France 1b401002.276
1-Moore pr000000.067
Hernández rf400002.253
Kelenic lf200010.249
Suárez 3b311001.222
Raleigh c311200.228
Ford dh200001.174
a-Pollock ph-dh100000.159
Caballero 2b300001.230

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2937216
Mullins cf401000.257
Santander rf411202.271
McKenna rf000000.250
Henderson 3b401000.244
O'Hearn 1b300000.317
Hays lf301001.318
Hicks dh300002.292
Frazier 2b301000.228
Mateo ss221011.224
Bemboom c301000.167

Seattle020000000_231
Baltimore00201000x_370

a-grounded out for Ford in the 8th.

1-ran for France in the 9th.

E_Caballero (2). LOB_Seattle 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Suárez (12), Henderson (10), Mateo (10). HR_Raleigh (11), off Bradish; Santander (14), off Kirby. RBIs_Raleigh 2 (33), Santander 2 (47). SB_Mateo (21), Moore (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Hernández); Baltimore 2 (O'Hearn, Santander). RISP_Seattle 1 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 6.

GIDP_Rodríguez, Henderson, Frazier.

DP_Seattle 2 (Caballero, Crawford, France; Crawford, France); Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Frazier, O'Hearn).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 6-761-363214983.26
Brash2-30000143.73
Speier110001102.63
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, W, 4-37222271033.75
Coulombe, H, 16100001132.36
Bautista, S, 21-26110003171.23

Inherited runners-scored_Brash 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.

T_2:21. A_19,143 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you