SeattleBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29232Totals29372
Crawford ss3000Mullins cf4010
Rodríguez cf4000Santander rf4112
France 1b4010McKenna rf0000
Moore pr0000Henderson 3b4010
Hernández rf4000O'Hearn 1b3000
Kelenic lf2000Hays lf3010
Suárez 3b3110Hicks dh3000
Raleigh c3112Frazier 2b3010
Ford dh2000Mateo ss2210
Pollock ph-dh1000Bemboom c3010
Caballero 2b3000

Seattle0200000002
Baltimore00201000x3

E_Caballero (2). DP_Seattle 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Seattle 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Suárez (12), Henderson (10), Mateo (10). HR_Raleigh (11), Santander (14). SB_Mateo (21), Moore (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Kirby L,6-761-363214
Brash2-300001
Speier110001
Baltimore
Bradish W,4-3722227
Coulombe H,16100001
Bautista S,21-26110003

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.

T_2:21. A_19,143 (45,971).

