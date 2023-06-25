|Seattle
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|2
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Pollock ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Caballero (2). DP_Seattle 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Seattle 2, Baltimore 3. 2B_Suárez (12), Henderson (10), Mateo (10). HR_Raleigh (11), Santander (14). SB_Mateo (21), Moore (1).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.
T_2:21. A_19,143 (45,971).
