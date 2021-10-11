Indianapolis73123025
Baltimore03616631

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56. Drive: 3 plays, 76 yards, 00:23. Indianapolis 7, Baltimore 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 23, 1:36. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: L.Jackson 28 pass to Watkins; L.Jackson 28 pass to Andrews. Indianapolis 7, Baltimore 3.

Ind_FG Blankenship 37, :00. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:00. Indianapolis 10, Baltimore 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59. Drive: 11 plays, 129 yards, 2:37. Key Plays: Wentz 16 pass to P.Campbell; Wentz 13 pass to Pittman on 4th-and-11; Dulin kick return to Indianapolis 27; Wentz 31 pass to Pascal. Indianapolis 16, Baltimore 3.

Ind_Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06. Drive: 6 plays, 81 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Wentz 21 pass to Pittman; Taylor 19 run; Taylor 13 run; Wentz 24 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 22, Baltimore 3.

Bal_Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:10. Key Play: L.Jackson 19 pass to Andrews. Indianapolis 22, Baltimore 9.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 12:00. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Dulin kick return to Indianapolis 20; Mack 22 run; Wentz 18 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 25, Baltimore 9.

Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38. Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 2:22. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 22; L.Jackson 27 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 18 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 15 pass to Freeman. Indianapolis 25, Baltimore 17.

Bal_Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: L.Jackson 17 pass to Brown; L.Jackson 10 pass to Freeman; L.Jackson 20 pass to Brown. Indianapolis 25, Baltimore 25.

First Overtime

Bal_Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 32; L.Jackson 14 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 11 pass to Brown. Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25.

A_70,510.

IndBal
FIRST DOWNS2930
Rushing107
Passing1622
Penalty31
THIRD DOWN EFF5-103-8
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS513523
Total Plays6370
Avg Gain8.17.5
NET YARDS RUSHING12386
Rushes2625
Avg per rush4.7313.44
NET YARDS PASSING390437
Sacked-Yds lost2-122-5
Gross-Yds passing402442
Completed-Att.25-3537-43
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play10.5419.711
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-3-15-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.2-45.04-49.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked1-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE76111
Punt Returns3-301-0
Kickoff Returns2-465-111
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-458-74
FUMBLES-Lost1-11-1
TIME OF POSSESSION30:4533:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 3-30. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Dulin 2-46. Baltimore, Duvernay 5-111.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Leonard 7-4-0, Okereke 7-2-0, K.Moore 6-1-0, Rodgers 6-0-0, Muhammad 5-2-.5, Blackmon 4-1-0, X.Rhodes 4-1-0, Buckner 3-1-0, Lewis 2-2-1.5, Chesley 2-0-0, Sendejo 2-0-0, Willis 1-2-0, Banogu 1-1-0, Stallworth 1-1-0, Stewart 1-1-0, Odum 0-1-0, Turay 0-1-0. Baltimore, Stephens 5-6-0, Averett 5-2-0, Queen 4-2-0, Young 4-0-1, McPhee 3-2-0, Campbell 3-1-0, Humphrey 3-1-0, Oweh 3-0-1, Bowser 2-4-0, Clark 1-3-0, Houston 1-2-0, B.Williams 1-2-0, Harrison 1-1-0, J.Smith 1-0-0, Board 0-2-0, Ellis 0-1-0, Madubuike 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

