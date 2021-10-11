|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|12
|3
|0
|—
|25
|Baltimore
|0
|3
|6
|16
|6
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56. Drive: 3 plays, 76 yards, 00:23. Indianapolis 7, Baltimore 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 23, 1:36. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: L.Jackson 28 pass to Watkins; L.Jackson 28 pass to Andrews. Indianapolis 7, Baltimore 3.
Ind_FG Blankenship 37, :00. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:00. Indianapolis 10, Baltimore 3.
Third Quarter
Ind_Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59. Drive: 11 plays, 129 yards, 2:37. Key Plays: Wentz 16 pass to P.Campbell; Wentz 13 pass to Pittman on 4th-and-11; Dulin kick return to Indianapolis 27; Wentz 31 pass to Pascal. Indianapolis 16, Baltimore 3.
Ind_Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06. Drive: 6 plays, 81 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Wentz 21 pass to Pittman; Taylor 19 run; Taylor 13 run; Wentz 24 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 22, Baltimore 3.
Bal_Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:10. Key Play: L.Jackson 19 pass to Andrews. Indianapolis 22, Baltimore 9.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 12:00. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Dulin kick return to Indianapolis 20; Mack 22 run; Wentz 18 pass to Alie-Cox. Indianapolis 25, Baltimore 9.
Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38. Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 2:22. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 22; L.Jackson 27 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 18 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 15 pass to Freeman. Indianapolis 25, Baltimore 17.
Bal_Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: L.Jackson 17 pass to Brown; L.Jackson 10 pass to Freeman; L.Jackson 20 pass to Brown. Indianapolis 25, Baltimore 25.
First Overtime
Bal_Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24. Drive: 11 plays, 68 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 32; L.Jackson 14 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 11 pass to Brown. Baltimore 31, Indianapolis 25.
A_70,510.
|Ind
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|29
|30
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|16
|22
|Penalty
|3
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-10
|3-8
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|513
|523
|Total Plays
|63
|70
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|7.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|123
|86
|Rushes
|26
|25
|Avg per rush
|4.731
|3.44
|NET YARDS PASSING
|390
|437
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-12
|2-5
|Gross-Yds passing
|402
|442
|Completed-Att.
|25-35
|37-43
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.541
|9.711
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-3-1
|5-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-45.0
|4-49.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|1-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|76
|111
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|5-111
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-45
|8-74
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:45
|33:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 3-30. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Dulin 2-46. Baltimore, Duvernay 5-111.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Leonard 7-4-0, Okereke 7-2-0, K.Moore 6-1-0, Rodgers 6-0-0, Muhammad 5-2-.5, Blackmon 4-1-0, X.Rhodes 4-1-0, Buckner 3-1-0, Lewis 2-2-1.5, Chesley 2-0-0, Sendejo 2-0-0, Willis 1-2-0, Banogu 1-1-0, Stallworth 1-1-0, Stewart 1-1-0, Odum 0-1-0, Turay 0-1-0. Baltimore, Stephens 5-6-0, Averett 5-2-0, Queen 4-2-0, Young 4-0-1, McPhee 3-2-0, Campbell 3-1-0, Humphrey 3-1-0, Oweh 3-0-1, Bowser 2-4-0, Clark 1-3-0, Houston 1-2-0, B.Williams 1-2-0, Harrison 1-1-0, J.Smith 1-0-0, Board 0-2-0, Ellis 0-1-0, Madubuike 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.