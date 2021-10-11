|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|12
|3
|0
|—
|25
|Baltimore
|0
|3
|6
|16
|6
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 76 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 12:56.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 23, 1:36.
Ind_FG Blankenship 37, :00.
Third Quarter
Ind_Pittman 42 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 13:59.
Ind_Taylor 4 run (pass failed), 3:06.
Bal_Brown 43 pass from L.Jackson (run failed), :56.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 12:00.
Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), 9:38.
Bal_Andrews 4 pass from L.Jackson (Andrews pass from L.Jackson), :35.
First Overtime
Bal_Brown 5 pass from L.Jackson, 5:24.
A_70,510.
|Ind
|Bal
|First downs
|29
|30
|Total Net Yards
|513
|523
|Rushes-yards
|26-123
|25-86
|Passing
|390
|437
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|5-111
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-35-0
|37-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|2-5
|Punts
|2-45.0
|4-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|8-74
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|33:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-53, Mack 5-47, Hines 4-18, Wentz 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 14-62, Murray 6-17, T.Williams 4-6, Freeman 1-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 25-35-0-402. Baltimore, Jackson 37-43-0-442.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-89, P.Campbell 4-56, Taylor 3-116, Alie-Cox 3-50, Pascal 3-48, Granson 2-19, Dulin 2-13, Mack 1-7, Doyle 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 11-147, Brown 9-125, Duvernay 4-45, Freeman 3-34, Watkins 2-35, Proche 2-15, T.Williams 2-15, Murray 2-13, Oliver 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 47, Blankenship 37, Sanchez 42.