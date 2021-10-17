L.A. Chargers06006
Baltimore71010734

First Quarter

Bal_L.Murray 14 run (Tucker kick), 5:12. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 6:39. Key Plays: L.Jackson 4 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-4; Freeman 16 run; Duvernay 11 run. Baltimore 7, L.A. Chargers 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_Bell 2 run (Tucker kick), 13:24. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: L.Jackson 16 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 22 run; L.Jackson 21 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 14, L.A. Chargers 0.

Bal_FG Tucker 52, 7:03. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 2:06. Key Play: L.Jackson 10 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-15. Baltimore 17, L.A. Chargers 0.

LAC_Cook 1 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 4:04. Drive: 2 plays, 27 yards, 00:16. Key Plays: White 22 interception return to Baltimore 27; Herbert 26 pass to M.Williams. Baltimore 17, L.A. Chargers 6.

Third Quarter

Bal_Andrews 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:39. Drive: 13 plays, 52 yards, 7:21. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 48; L.Jackson 4 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-3; L.Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 11 pass to Bateman; L.Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 24, L.A. Chargers 6.

Bal_FG Tucker 39, 5:02. Drive: 4 plays, -3 yards, 00:53. Baltimore 27, L.A. Chargers 6.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Freeman 9 run (Tucker kick), 14:55. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: L.Jackson 20 pass to M.Brown; L.Jackson 13 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6.

A_70,704.

LACBal
FIRST DOWNS1427
Rushing314
Passing1112
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF3-126-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-40-0
TOTAL NET YARDS208327
Total Plays5368
Avg Gain3.94.8
NET YARDS RUSHING26187
Rushes1238
Avg per rush2.1674.921
NET YARDS PASSING182140
Sacked-Yds lost2-133-27
Gross-Yds passing195167
Completed-Att.22-3919-27
Had Intercepted12
Yards-Pass Play4.4394.667
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-0-07-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-52.42-43.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE104114
Punt Returns0-03-44
Kickoff Returns5-822-70
Interceptions2-221-0
PENALTIES-Yds4-352-15
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION21:5338:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 2-12, Kelley 4-7, Ekeler 6-7. Baltimore, Freeman 9-53, Jackson 8-51, Murray 9-44, Bell 8-18, Duvernay 1-11, Huntley 3-10.

PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-39-1-195. Baltimore, Jackson 19-27-2-167.

RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 5-50, Ekeler 4-48, Cook 4-25, Williams 2-27, Parham 2-10, Guyton 1-15, Palmer 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Nabers 1-6, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Andrews 5-68, Brown 4-35, Bateman 4-29, Duvernay 2-15, Murray 2-12, Boykin 1-6, Oliver 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, None. Baltimore, Duvernay 3-44.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Hill 3-50, Guyton 2-32. Baltimore, Duvernay 2-70.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, James 7-1-0, Bosa 5-0-1, Davis 4-1-0, Ogbongbemiga 3-5-0, White 3-5-0, Nwosu 3-2-1, Harris 3-2-0, Covington 3-1-0, Samuel 3-1-0, Joseph 2-2-1, Niemann 2-2-0, Gilman 1-1-0, Cook 1-0-0, Fackrell 1-0-0, Rumph 1-0-0, Marshall 0-1-0, Tillery 0-1-0. Baltimore, Averett 5-1-0, Bynes 3-3-0, Clark 3-2-0, Elliott 3-0-1, Stephens 3-0-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Queen 2-1-0, Humphrey 2-0-0, Madubuike 2-0-0, Harrison 1-2-0, Houston 1-1-1, Colon 1-0-0, J.Smith 1-0-0, B.Williams 0-3-0, Board 0-1-0, Murray 0-1-0, Zeitler 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, White 2-22. Baltimore, Elliott 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

