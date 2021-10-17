|L.A. Chargers
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|7
|10
|10
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
Bal_L.Murray 14 run (Tucker kick), 5:12. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 6:39. Key Plays: L.Jackson 4 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-4; Freeman 16 run; Duvernay 11 run. Baltimore 7, L.A. Chargers 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_Bell 2 run (Tucker kick), 13:24. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: L.Jackson 16 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 22 run; L.Jackson 21 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 14, L.A. Chargers 0.
Bal_FG Tucker 52, 7:03. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 2:06. Key Play: L.Jackson 10 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-15. Baltimore 17, L.A. Chargers 0.
LAC_Cook 1 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 4:04. Drive: 2 plays, 27 yards, 00:16. Key Plays: White 22 interception return to Baltimore 27; Herbert 26 pass to M.Williams. Baltimore 17, L.A. Chargers 6.
Third Quarter
Bal_Andrews 9 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:39. Drive: 13 plays, 52 yards, 7:21. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 48; L.Jackson 4 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-3; L.Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 11 pass to Bateman; L.Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 24, L.A. Chargers 6.
Bal_FG Tucker 39, 5:02. Drive: 4 plays, -3 yards, 00:53. Baltimore 27, L.A. Chargers 6.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Freeman 9 run (Tucker kick), 14:55. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: L.Jackson 20 pass to M.Brown; L.Jackson 13 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6.
A_70,704.
|LAC
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|27
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|6-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-4
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|208
|327
|Total Plays
|53
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|26
|187
|Rushes
|12
|38
|Avg per rush
|2.167
|4.921
|NET YARDS PASSING
|182
|140
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-13
|3-27
|Gross-Yds passing
|195
|167
|Completed-Att.
|22-39
|19-27
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.439
|4.667
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-0-0
|7-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-52.4
|2-43.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|104
|114
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-44
|Kickoff Returns
|5-82
|2-70
|Interceptions
|2-22
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-35
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|21:53
|38:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 2-12, Kelley 4-7, Ekeler 6-7. Baltimore, Freeman 9-53, Jackson 8-51, Murray 9-44, Bell 8-18, Duvernay 1-11, Huntley 3-10.
PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-39-1-195. Baltimore, Jackson 19-27-2-167.
RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 5-50, Ekeler 4-48, Cook 4-25, Williams 2-27, Parham 2-10, Guyton 1-15, Palmer 1-8, Jackson 1-7, Nabers 1-6, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Baltimore, Andrews 5-68, Brown 4-35, Bateman 4-29, Duvernay 2-15, Murray 2-12, Boykin 1-6, Oliver 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, None. Baltimore, Duvernay 3-44.
KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Chargers, Hill 3-50, Guyton 2-32. Baltimore, Duvernay 2-70.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Chargers, James 7-1-0, Bosa 5-0-1, Davis 4-1-0, Ogbongbemiga 3-5-0, White 3-5-0, Nwosu 3-2-1, Harris 3-2-0, Covington 3-1-0, Samuel 3-1-0, Joseph 2-2-1, Niemann 2-2-0, Gilman 1-1-0, Cook 1-0-0, Fackrell 1-0-0, Rumph 1-0-0, Marshall 0-1-0, Tillery 0-1-0. Baltimore, Averett 5-1-0, Bynes 3-3-0, Clark 3-2-0, Elliott 3-0-1, Stephens 3-0-0, Campbell 2-2-0, Queen 2-1-0, Humphrey 2-0-0, Madubuike 2-0-0, Harrison 1-2-0, Houston 1-1-1, Colon 1-0-0, J.Smith 1-0-0, B.Williams 0-3-0, Board 0-1-0, Murray 0-1-0, Zeitler 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Chargers, White 2-22. Baltimore, Elliott 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.