First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 37, 10:34. Drive: 12 plays, 56 yards, 4:26. Key Play: L.Jackson 13 pass to Bateman. Baltimore 3, Minnesota 0.
Min_Jefferson 50 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:32. Drive: 6 plays, 79 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 21; Jefferson 11 run; Cook 15 run. Minnesota 7, Baltimore 3.
Second Quarter
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 13:15. Drive: 11 plays, 94 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Cook 66 run on 3rd-and-1; Cousins 7 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-6. Minnesota 14, Baltimore 3.
Min_FG Joseph 36, 1:25. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 00:16. Key Play: Bynum 27 interception return to Baltimore 16. Minnesota 17, Baltimore 3.
Bal_Freeman 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :19. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:06. Key Play: L.Jackson 11 run on 3rd-and-3. Minnesota 17, Baltimore 10.
Third Quarter
Min_Nwangwu 98 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 14:47. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Minnesota 24, Baltimore 10.
Bal_Ricard 1 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 6:08. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 28; L.Jackson 12 pass to Ricard on 3rd-and-14; Freeman 8 run on 4th-and-2; L.Jackson 22 pass to Ricard; L.Jackson 12 run; L.Jackson 3 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-4. Minnesota 24, Baltimore 17.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Duvernay 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:19. Drive: 18 plays, 82 yards, 10:17. Key Plays: L.Jackson 1 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 1 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 6 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 18 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-15; L.Jackson 11 pass to Bateman. Minnesota 24, Baltimore 24.
Bal_Bell 1 run (Tucker kick), 3:29. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 4:16. Key Plays: L.Jackson 22 pass to Brown; L.Jackson 10 run. Baltimore 31, Minnesota 24.
Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 1:03. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:26. Key Plays: Cousins 27 pass to Ham on 3rd-and-3; Cook 24 run; Cousins 12 pass to Jefferson on 4th-and-9. Minnesota 31, Baltimore 31.
First Overtime
Bal_FG Tucker 36, :16. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: L.Jackson 20 pass to Brown; Bell 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Freeman 19 run; L.Jackson 13 pass to Brown; Bell 12 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31.
A_70,599.
|Min
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|36
|Rushing
|6
|17
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|1
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|3-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|318
|500
|Total Plays
|52
|89
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|131
|247
|Rushes
|24
|45
|Avg per rush
|5.458
|5.489
|NET YARDS PASSING
|187
|253
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|3-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|187
|266
|Completed-Att.
|17-28
|27-41
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.679
|5.75
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-6-6
|6-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-48.4
|3-41.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|148
|38
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-121
|1-24
|Interceptions
|2-27
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-107
|8-61
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|23:40
|46:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 17-110, Jefferson 1-11, Nwangwu 1-9, Cousins 1-1, Mattison 4-0. Baltimore, Jackson 21-120, Freeman 13-79, Bell 11-48.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 17-28-0-187. Baltimore, Jackson 27-41-2-266.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Conklin 5-45, Jefferson 3-69, Cook 3-12, Thielen 2-6, Ham 1-27, Osborn 1-20, Stocker 1-5, Mattison 1-3. Baltimore, Brown 9-116, Bateman 5-52, Andrews 5-44, Ricard 3-35, Duvernay 2-8, Freeman 2-4, Tomlinson 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-14.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 2-121. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-24.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Kendricks 10-7-0, Dantzler 10-0-0, Bynum 9-3-0, Woods 8-1-0, Willekes 4-3-.5, Boyd 4-1-0, Richardson 3-1-1.5, Wonnum 3-1-0, Watts 3-0-1, Griffen 2-1-0, J.Lynch 1-3-0, Alexander 1-1-0, Breeland 1-1-0, Tomlinson 0-3-0, Vigil 0-2-0. Baltimore, Bynes 8-3-0, Elliott 6-0-0, Bowser 3-2-0, Madubuike 3-0-0, Queen 2-2-0, Ellis 2-1-0, Stephens 2-1-0, Young 2-0-0, Clark 1-3-0, Board 1-0-0, Bozeman 1-0-0, Houston 1-0-0, McPhee 1-0-0, Campbell 0-3-0, Averett 0-1-0, Humphrey 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Bynum 1-27, Barr 1-0. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.