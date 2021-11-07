Minnesota71077031
Baltimore37714334

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 37, 10:34.

Min_Jefferson 50 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:32.

Second Quarter

Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 13:15.

Min_FG Joseph 36, 1:25.

Bal_Freeman 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :19.

Third Quarter

Min_Nwangwu 98 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 14:47.

Bal_Ricard 1 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Duvernay 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:19.

Bal_Bell 1 run (Tucker kick), 3:29.

Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 1:03.

First Overtime

Bal_FG Tucker 36, :16.

A_70,599.

MinBal
First downs1336
Total Net Yards318500
Rushes-yards24-13145-247
Passing187253
Punt Returns0-01-14
Kickoff Returns2-1211-24
Interceptions Ret.2-270-0
Comp-Att-Int17-28-027-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-13
Punts5-48.43-41.667
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-1078-61
Time of Possession23:4046:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 17-110, Jefferson 1-11, Nwangwu 1-9, Cousins 1-1, Mattison 4-0. Baltimore, Jackson 21-120, Freeman 13-79, Bell 11-48.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 17-28-0-187. Baltimore, Jackson 27-41-2-266.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Conklin 5-45, Jefferson 3-69, Cook 3-12, Thielen 2-6, Ham 1-27, Osborn 1-20, Stocker 1-5, Mattison 1-3. Baltimore, Brown 9-116, Bateman 5-52, Andrews 5-44, Ricard 3-35, Duvernay 2-8, Freeman 2-4, Tomlinson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

