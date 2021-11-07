|Minnesota
|7
|10
|7
|7
|0
|—
|31
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|7
|14
|3
|—
|34
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 37, 10:34.
Min_Jefferson 50 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:32.
Second Quarter
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 13:15.
Min_FG Joseph 36, 1:25.
Bal_Freeman 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :19.
Third Quarter
Min_Nwangwu 98 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 14:47.
Bal_Ricard 1 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Duvernay 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:19.
Bal_Bell 1 run (Tucker kick), 3:29.
Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 1:03.
First Overtime
Bal_FG Tucker 36, :16.
A_70,599.
|Min
|Bal
|First downs
|13
|36
|Total Net Yards
|318
|500
|Rushes-yards
|24-131
|45-247
|Passing
|187
|253
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-121
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-27
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-0
|27-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-13
|Punts
|5-48.4
|3-41.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-107
|8-61
|Time of Possession
|23:40
|46:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 17-110, Jefferson 1-11, Nwangwu 1-9, Cousins 1-1, Mattison 4-0. Baltimore, Jackson 21-120, Freeman 13-79, Bell 11-48.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 17-28-0-187. Baltimore, Jackson 27-41-2-266.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Conklin 5-45, Jefferson 3-69, Cook 3-12, Thielen 2-6, Ham 1-27, Osborn 1-20, Stocker 1-5, Mattison 1-3. Baltimore, Brown 9-116, Bateman 5-52, Andrews 5-44, Ricard 3-35, Duvernay 2-8, Freeman 2-4, Tomlinson 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.