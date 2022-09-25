|Baltimore
|7
|7
|17
|6
|—
|37
|New England
|0
|13
|7
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
Bal_M.Andrews 5 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:09.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 35, 14:57.
NE_Mac.Jones 3 run (Folk kick), 5:58.
Bal_M.Andrews 16 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), :30.
NE_FG Folk 50, :00.
Third Quarter
NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 12:14.
Bal_Oliver 1 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39.
Bal_Duvernay 4 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:41.
Bal_FG Tucker 56, 2:33.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 12:39.
Bal_Jackson 9 run (kick failed), 3:00.
A_65,878.
|Bal
|NE
|First downs
|19
|22
|Total Net Yards
|394
|447
|Rushes-yards
|26-188
|28-145
|Passing
|206
|302
|Punt Returns
|2-55
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-8
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-1
|22-32-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-12
|3-19
|Punts
|3-44.333
|2-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|3-16
|Time of Possession
|30:36
|29:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-107, Hill 6-60, Dobbins 7-23, Duvernay 2-(minus 2). New England, Stevenson 12-73, D.Harris 11-41, Mac.Jones 5-31.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 18-29-1-218. New England, Mac.Jones 22-32-3-321.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Bateman 2-59, Duvernay 2-25, Dobbins 2-17, Oliver 2-8, Ricard 1-12, Likely 1-8. New England, Parker 5-156, Bourne 4-58, Stevenson 4-28, Smith 4-25, Agholor 2-41, D.Harris 2-5, Henry 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
