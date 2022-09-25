Baltimore7717637
New England0137626

First Quarter

Bal_M.Andrews 5 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:09.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 35, 14:57.

NE_Mac.Jones 3 run (Folk kick), 5:58.

Bal_M.Andrews 16 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), :30.

NE_FG Folk 50, :00.

Third Quarter

NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 12:14.

Bal_Oliver 1 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:39.

Bal_Duvernay 4 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:41.

Bal_FG Tucker 56, 2:33.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 12:39.

Bal_Jackson 9 run (kick failed), 3:00.

A_65,878.

BalNE
First downs1922
Total Net Yards394447
Rushes-yards26-18828-145
Passing206302
Punt Returns2-552-13
Kickoff Returns1-252-45
Interceptions Ret.3-81-15
Comp-Att-Int18-29-122-32-3
Sacked-Yards Lost4-123-19
Punts3-44.3332-50.0
Fumbles-Lost1-13-1
Penalties-Yards2-103-16
Time of Possession30:3629:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-107, Hill 6-60, Dobbins 7-23, Duvernay 2-(minus 2). New England, Stevenson 12-73, D.Harris 11-41, Mac.Jones 5-31.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 18-29-1-218. New England, Mac.Jones 22-32-3-321.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 8-89, Bateman 2-59, Duvernay 2-25, Dobbins 2-17, Oliver 2-8, Ricard 1-12, Likely 1-8. New England, Parker 5-156, Bourne 4-58, Stevenson 4-28, Smith 4-25, Agholor 2-41, D.Harris 2-5, Henry 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

