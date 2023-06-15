|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|11
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Jansen c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|2
|10
|Hays lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Urías 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Ortiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|b-Hicks ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Toronto
|001
|010
|000_2
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|01x_4
|11
|0
a-flied out for Ortiz in the 6th. b-struck out for McKenna in the 6th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Merrifield (15), Bichette (13). HR_Jansen 2 (8), off Wells; Rutschman (9), off Kikuchi; Hays (8), off Swanson. RBIs_Jansen 2 (28), Henderson (26), Rutschman (29), Santander (38), Hays (29). SB_Mateo 2 (20). CS_Merrifield (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Varsho, Springer, Kiermaier); Baltimore 4 (Hays, McCann, Henderson, Mateo). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 9.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|94
|4.31
|García, L, 1-3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|5.65
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.52
|Pearson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.96
|Swanson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.76
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 6-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|3.20
|Cano, H, 15
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.03
|Bautista, S, 18-22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.11
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Mayza 2-0, Bautista 2-0. WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:45. A_22,555 (45,971).
