TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34282211
Springer dh400001.256
Bichette ss401001.318
Varsho lf401000.228
Guerrero Jr. 1b402001.284
Merrifield 2b301012.308
Chapman 3b400003.267
Kiermaier cf400002.287
Jansen c423200.214
Biggio rf300011.192

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals364114210
Hays lf522101.306
Rutschman dh513101.282
Santander rf312110.263
Henderson 3b401101.241
Urías 1b400003.272
McCann c401000.187
Mateo ss402001.234
Ortiz 2b200001.241
a-Frazier ph-2b200000.234
McKenna cf100011.225
b-Hicks ph-cf200001.333

Toronto001010000_281
Baltimore10001101x_4110

a-flied out for Ortiz in the 6th. b-struck out for McKenna in the 6th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Merrifield (15), Bichette (13). HR_Jansen 2 (8), off Wells; Rutschman (9), off Kikuchi; Hays (8), off Swanson. RBIs_Jansen 2 (28), Henderson (26), Rutschman (29), Santander (38), Hays (29). SB_Mateo 2 (20). CS_Merrifield (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Varsho, Springer, Kiermaier); Baltimore 4 (Hays, McCann, Henderson, Mateo). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 9.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi42-362227944.31
García, L, 1-3141102265.65
Mayza1-30000011.52
Pearson100001111.96
Swanson111100132.76
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, W, 6-262-352218903.20
Cano, H, 15130011251.03
Bautista, S, 18-2211-300002181.11

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Mayza 2-0, Bautista 2-0. WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:45. A_22,555 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

