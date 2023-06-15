|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urías 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Ortiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|01x
|—
|4
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Merrifield (15), Bichette (13). HR_Jansen 2 (8), Rutschman (9), Hays (8). SB_Mateo 2 (20).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Kikuchi
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|García L,1-3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Wells W,6-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Cano H,15
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bautista S,18-22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
García pitched to 5 batters in the 6th, Cano pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:45. A_22,555 (45,971).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.