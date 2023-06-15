TorontoBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34282Totals364114
Springer dh4000Hays lf5221
Bichette ss4010Rutschman dh5131
Varsho lf4010Santander rf3121
Guerrero Jr. 1b4020Henderson 3b4011
Merrifield 2b3010Urías 1b4000
Chapman 3b4000McCann c4010
Kiermaier cf4000Mateo ss4020
Jansen c4232Ortiz 2b2000
Biggio rf3000Frazier ph-2b2000
McKenna cf1000
Hicks ph-cf2000

Toronto0010100002
Baltimore10001101x4

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Merrifield (15), Bichette (13). HR_Jansen 2 (8), Rutschman (9), Hays (8). SB_Mateo 2 (20).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi42-362227
García L,1-3141102
Mayza1-300000
Pearson100001
Swanson111100
Baltimore
Wells W,6-262-352218
Cano H,15130011
Bautista S,18-2211-300002

García pitched to 5 batters in the 6th, Cano pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:45. A_22,555 (45,971).

