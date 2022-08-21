Baltimore 5, Boston 3
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 1 1 0
Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 5 0 3 1
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Stowers lf 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 0 1 1
Hernández cf 3 0 1 1 McKenna pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Hays rf 2 1 0 0
Cordero ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Odor 2b 1 1 0 0
Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 2 3
Duran ph 0 0 0 0
Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
Boston 010 000 011 — 3 Baltimore 200 000 03x — 5
DP—Boston 0, Baltimore 3. LOB—Boston 3, Baltimore 10. 2B—Pham (8), Martinez (36), Santander (20), Mateo (19). HR—Cordero (5), Bogaerts (10).
IP H R ER BB SO Boston
Pivetta 5 2/3 6 2 2 1 9
Strahm 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes L,0-4 1 1 1 1 1 2
Schreiber 0 1 2 2 1 0
Davis 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore Kremer 5 1/3 5 1 1 2 4
Tate BS,2-3 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Pérez W,7-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bautista S,8-9 1 1 1 1 0 1
Barnes pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Schreiber pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Pivetta (Odor), Schreiber (Hays). WP—Barnes.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T—3:23. A—2,467 (2,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.