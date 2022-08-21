Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Boston Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0

McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 1 1 0

Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 5 0 3 1

Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0

Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Stowers lf 4 0 0 0

Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 Nevin 3b 0 0 0 0

Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 0 1 1

Hernández cf 3 0 1 1 McKenna pr-lf 0 1 0 0

Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Hays rf 2 1 0 0

Cordero ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Odor 2b 1 1 0 0

Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 2 3

Duran ph 0 0 0 0

Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 32 5 8 5

Boston 010 000 011 — 3 Baltimore 200 000 03x — 5

DP—Boston 0, Baltimore 3. LOB—Boston 3, Baltimore 10. 2B—Pham (8), Martinez (36), Santander (20), Mateo (19). HR—Cordero (5), Bogaerts (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston

Pivetta 5 2/3 6 2 2 1 9

Strahm 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Barnes L,0-4 1 1 1 1 1 2

Schreiber 0 1 2 2 1 0

Davis 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Baltimore Kremer 5 1/3 5 1 1 2 4

Tate BS,2-3 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

Pérez W,7-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bautista S,8-9 1 1 1 1 0 1

Barnes pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Schreiber pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Pivetta (Odor), Schreiber (Hays). WP—Barnes.

Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T—3:23. A—2,467 (2,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you