|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Verdugo rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|a-Cordero ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|b-Duran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Refsnyder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|5
|13
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Stowers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|Nevin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|1-McKenna pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Hays rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Boston
|010
|000
|011_3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|03x_5
|8
|0
a-homered for Dalbec in the 8th. b- for Plawecki in the 8th. c-struck out for Duran in the 8th.
1-ran for Urías in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 10. 2B_Pham (8), Martinez (36), Santander (20), Mateo (19). HR_Cordero (5), off Tate; Bogaerts (10), off Bautista. RBIs_Hernández (31), Cordero (25), Bogaerts (50), Santander (67), Urías (45), Mateo 3 (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Arroyo); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo, Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Baltimore 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Arroyo, Mountcastle. LIDP_Bogaerts. GIDP_Arroyo, Pham.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Urías; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|103
|4.24
|Strahm
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.38
|Barnes, L, 0-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|6.29
|Schreiber
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2.39
|Davis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.22
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|80
|3.45
|Tate, BS, 2-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.48
|Pérez, W, 7-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.67
|Bautista, S, 8-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|1.73
Schreiber pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Schreiber 1-1, Davis 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Odor), Schreiber (Hays). WP_Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:23. A_2,467 (2,500).
