BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3137327
Pham lf301010.274
McGuire c000000.251
Verdugo rf-lf400000.282
Bogaerts ss411100.299
Devers 3b411001.295
Martinez dh301011.276
Arroyo 2b400001.285
Hernández cf301100.213
Dalbec 1b200002.207
a-Cordero ph-1b111100.222
Plawecki c201001.183
b-Duran ph000000.222
c-Refsnyder ph-rf100001.323

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32585513
Mullins cf511003.265
Rutschman c411012.259
Santander dh503100.261
Mountcastle 1b400001.248
Stowers lf400004.167
Nevin 3b000000.196
Urías 3b301111.252
1-McKenna pr-lf010000.260
Hays rf210010.256
Odor 2b110021.203
Mateo ss402301.234

Boston010000011_370
Baltimore20000003x_580

a-homered for Dalbec in the 8th. b- for Plawecki in the 8th. c-struck out for Duran in the 8th.

1-ran for Urías in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 10. 2B_Pham (8), Martinez (36), Santander (20), Mateo (19). HR_Cordero (5), off Tate; Bogaerts (10), off Bautista. RBIs_Hernández (31), Cordero (25), Bogaerts (50), Santander (67), Urías (45), Mateo 3 (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Arroyo); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo, Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Baltimore 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Arroyo, Mountcastle. LIDP_Bogaerts. GIDP_Arroyo, Pham.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Urías; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta52-3622191034.24
Strahm2-300011153.38
Barnes, L, 0-4111112266.29
Schreiber01221092.39
Davis2-300011145.22
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer51-351124803.45
Tate, BS, 2-312-311101232.48
Pérez, W, 7-1100001201.67
Bautista, S, 8-9111101111.73

Schreiber pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Schreiber 1-1, Davis 1-0, Tate 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Odor), Schreiber (Hays). WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:23. A_2,467 (2,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

