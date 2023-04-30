BaltimoreDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34595Totals34373
Mullins cf4010McKinstry 2b-rf5000
Rutschman c4110Greene cf5110
Mountcastle 1b4121Báez ss4021
Stowers rf4010Torkelson 1b2000
McKenna rf0000Maton dh2010
Hays lf2101Haase ph-dh1000
Henderson 3b4000Baddoo lf3000
Mateo ss4111Short ph-2b1010
Frazier 2b4111Vierling rf-lf4110
O'Hearn dh3011Rogers c3112
Urías ph-dh1010Ibáñez 3b4000

Baltimore0111100015
Detroit0000300003

E_Mateo (4), McKinstry (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Rutschman (3), Mountcastle 2 (6), Urías (6), Maton (4), Báez (5). HR_Frazier (3), Mateo (6), Rogers (3). SB_Mullins (11). SF_Hays (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Bradish42-363315
Pérez1-300001
Voth W,1-1200022
Coulombe H,72-310002
Cano S,2-211-300002
Detroit
Turnbull L,1-4453223
Holton21-311111
Foley11-310000
Shreve2-321100
Lange2-300002

Voth pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Bradish (Torkelson).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:46. A_13,626 (41,083).

