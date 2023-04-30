|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Stowers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Short ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vierling rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Urías ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|110
|001
|—
|5
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
E_Mateo (4), McKinstry (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Rutschman (3), Mountcastle 2 (6), Urías (6), Maton (4), Báez (5). HR_Frazier (3), Mateo (6), Rogers (3). SB_Mullins (11). SF_Hays (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bradish
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Pérez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth W,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Coulombe H,7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cano S,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|Turnbull L,1-4
|4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Holton
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shreve
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lange
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Voth pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Bradish (Torkelson).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:46. A_13,626 (41,083).
