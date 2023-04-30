BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3459536
Mullins cf401012.255
Rutschman c411011.291
Mountcastle 1b412100.244
Stowers rf401001.125
McKenna rf000000.276
Hays lf210110.312
Henderson 3b400001.189
Mateo ss411100.347
Frazier 2b411101.220
O'Hearn dh301100.294
c-Urías ph-dh101000.274

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34373312
McKinstry 2b-rf500001.271
Greene cf511002.234
Báez ss402101.233
Torkelson 1b200011.206
Maton dh201011.171
a-Haase ph-dh100001.250
Baddoo lf300002.222
b-Short ph-2b101000.667
Vierling rf-lf411001.284
Rogers c311211.213
Ibáñez 3b400001.000

Baltimore011110001_590
Detroit000030000_371

a-struck out for Maton in the 8th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 8th. c-doubled for O'Hearn in the 9th.

E_Mateo (4), McKinstry (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Rutschman (3), Mountcastle 2 (6), Urías (6), Maton (4), Báez (5). HR_Frazier (3), off Turnbull; Mateo (6), off Shreve; Rogers (3), off Bradish. RBIs_O'Hearn (6), Mountcastle (21), Frazier (10), Hays (11), Mateo (17), Rogers 2 (8), Báez (11). SB_Mullins (11). SF_Hays.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Henderson, Stowers, Rutschman, Mullins); Detroit 4 (Baddoo, Vierling, Maton, Rogers). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 13; Detroit 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle, Stowers. GIDP_Hays, Mountcastle.

DP_Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Báez, Torkelson; Ibáñez, McKinstry, Torkelson).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish42-363315786.14
Pérez1-30000145.23
Voth, W, 1-1200022365.52
Coulombe, H, 72-310002170.84
Cano, S, 2-211-300002110.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Turnbull, L, 1-4453223836.84
Holton21-311111311.86
Foley11-31000091.42
Shreve2-321100117.84
Lange2-300002121.42

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0, Coulombe 1-0, Cano 2-0, Foley 1-0, Lange 1-0. HBP_Bradish (Torkelson).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:46. A_13,626 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

