|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Stowers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hays lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.312
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|c-Urías ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|12
|McKinstry 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Maton dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|a-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-Short ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Vierling rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.213
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baltimore
|011
|110
|001_5
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000_3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Maton in the 8th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 8th. c-doubled for O'Hearn in the 9th.
E_Mateo (4), McKinstry (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Rutschman (3), Mountcastle 2 (6), Urías (6), Maton (4), Báez (5). HR_Frazier (3), off Turnbull; Mateo (6), off Shreve; Rogers (3), off Bradish. RBIs_O'Hearn (6), Mountcastle (21), Frazier (10), Hays (11), Mateo (17), Rogers 2 (8), Báez (11). SB_Mullins (11). SF_Hays.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Henderson, Stowers, Rutschman, Mullins); Detroit 4 (Baddoo, Vierling, Maton, Rogers). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 13; Detroit 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mountcastle, Stowers. GIDP_Hays, Mountcastle.
DP_Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Báez, Torkelson; Ibáñez, McKinstry, Torkelson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|78
|6.14
|Pérez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.23
|Voth, W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|5.52
|Coulombe, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.84
|Cano, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 1-4
|4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|83
|6.84
|Holton
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|1.86
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.42
|Shreve
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|7.84
|Lange
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 2-0, Coulombe 1-0, Cano 2-0, Foley 1-0, Lange 1-0. HBP_Bradish (Torkelson).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:46. A_13,626 (41,083).
