abrhbiabrhbi
Totals384124Totals365105
Villar 3b5110Mullins cf5221
Trout cf5133Mancini dh5021
Ohtani dh5131Mountcastle 1b4011
Ward rf4010Hays lf4110
Walsh 1b4010Santander rf2000
Stefanic 2b3000Urías 2b-ss4011
Velazquez ss1000Nevin 3b3000
Rengifo ss-2b4010Araúz ph1000
Stassi c3110Chirinos c3010
Marsh lf4010Odor 2b1110
Mateo ss2000
Rutschman ph-c2111

Los Angeles0030000014
Baltimore0000001135

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), Ohtani (19). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Detmers620017
Quijada H,2121113
Tepera H,15121102
Iglesias L,2-5 BS,15-182-343301
Baltimore
Wells463323
Baker120001
Akin12-310003
Sulser11-320002
Tate W,1-3111100

WP_Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

