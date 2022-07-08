|Los Angeles
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Araúz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|113
|—
|5
E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), Ohtani (19). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3).
|4
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Iglesias.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).
