|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|5
|8
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Santander dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.152
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Bemboom c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|5
|7
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.316
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ward rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.360
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|a-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|300_5
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|012
|000_4
|6
|2
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
E_Odor (2), McKenna (1), Velazquez (2), Rendon (4). LOB_Baltimore 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bemboom (1), Rendon (1). HR_Trout 2 (4), off Watkins; Marsh (2), off Baker. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (6), Odor (4), Mancini (3), Trout 2 (5), Marsh 2 (13). SB_Mullins 2 (3), Mountcastle (1), Mateo (6), Ohtani (3). SF_Odor, Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Urías 3, Hays, Mancini, Mullins); Los Angeles 4 (Rendon, Wade 2, Marsh). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mateo. LIDP_Ohtani.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Mateo, Urías).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|76
|2.77
|Baker, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Tate, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.89
|Krehbiel, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|López, S, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|88
|2.12
|Loup, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Tepera, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.35
|Mayers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|11.25
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Tepera 3-3. HBP_Syndergaard (Santander), Loup (Mullins). WP_Baker.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:11. A_43,883 (45,517).
