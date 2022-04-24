BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3356558
Mullins cf321010.190
Santander dh320010.261
Mancini rf400102.218
McKenna lf000000.200
Mountcastle 1b502302.250
Odor 2b200120.152
Hays lf-rf401012.245
Urías 3b400001.176
Bemboom c412001.150
Mateo ss400000.229

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3446457
Ohtani dh400012.206
Trout cf523202.316
Rendon 3b501000.205
Walsh 1b400002.250
Ward rf211020.360
Marsh lf411200.306
Stassi c300010.206
Wade 2b300010.290
Velazquez ss300000.152
a-Duffy ph100001.346

Baltimore200000300_562
Los Angeles100012000_462

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

E_Odor (2), McKenna (1), Velazquez (2), Rendon (4). LOB_Baltimore 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bemboom (1), Rendon (1). HR_Trout 2 (4), off Watkins; Marsh (2), off Baker. RBIs_Mountcastle 3 (6), Odor (4), Mancini (3), Trout 2 (5), Marsh 2 (13). SB_Mullins 2 (3), Mountcastle (1), Mateo (6), Ohtani (3). SF_Odor, Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Urías 3, Hays, Mancini, Mullins); Los Angeles 4 (Rendon, Wade 2, Marsh). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mateo. LIDP_Ohtani.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Mateo, Urías).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins532233762.77
Baker, W, 1-0122201184.50
Tate, H, 3100011232.89
Krehbiel, H, 1100010190.00
López, S, 4-4110002182.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard52-332226882.12
Loup, L, 0-12-31300090.00
Tepera, BS, 0-12-310020212.35
Mayers1100101711.25
Iglesias100002101.50

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Tepera 3-3. HBP_Syndergaard (Santander), Loup (Mullins). WP_Baker.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_43,883 (45,517).

