BaltimoreLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33565Totals34464
Mullins cf3210Ohtani dh4000
Santander dh3200Trout cf5232
Mancini rf4001Rendon 3b5010
McKenna lf0000Walsh 1b4000
Mountcastle 1b5023Ward rf2110
Odor 2b2001Marsh lf4112
Hays lf-rf4010Stassi c3000
Urías 3b4000Wade 2b3000
Bemboom c4120Velazquez ss3000
Mateo ss4000Duffy ph1000

Baltimore2000003005
Los Angeles1000120004

E_Odor (2), McKenna (1), Velazquez (2), Rendon (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bemboom (1), Rendon (1). HR_Trout 2 (4), Marsh (2). SB_Mullins 2 (3), Mountcastle (1), Mateo (6), Ohtani (3). SF_Odor (1), Mancini (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Watkins532233
Baker W,1-0122201
Tate H,3100011
Krehbiel H,1100010
López S,4-4110002
Los Angeles
Syndergaard52-332226
Loup L,0-12-313000
Tepera BS,0-12-310020
Mayers110010
Iglesias100002

HBP_Syndergaard (Santander), Loup (Mullins). WP_Baker.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:11. A_43,883 (45,517).

