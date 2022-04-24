|Baltimore
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Ward rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|300
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|100
|012
|000
|—
|4
E_Odor (2), McKenna (1), Velazquez (2), Rendon (4). DP_Baltimore 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Bemboom (1), Rendon (1). HR_Trout 2 (4), Marsh (2). SB_Mullins 2 (3), Mountcastle (1), Mateo (6), Ohtani (3). SF_Odor (1), Mancini (2).
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Syndergaard (Santander), Loup (Mullins). WP_Baker.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:11. A_43,883 (45,517).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
