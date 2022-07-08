Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38412429
Villar 3b511002.238
Trout cf513301.271
Ohtani dh513100.262
Ward rf401012.302
Walsh 1b401000.247
Stefanic 2b300000.286
Velazquez ss100001.164
Rengifo ss-2b401001.241
Stassi c311010.210
Marsh lf401002.226

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals365105213
Mullins cf522102.265
Mancini dh502101.282
Mountcastle 1b401101.278
Hays lf411002.264
Santander rf200021.237
Urías 2b-ss401100.237
Nevin 3b300002.181
b-Araúz ph100001.118
Chirinos c301002.164
Odor 2b111000.205
Mateo ss200000.192
a-Rutschman ph-c211101.218

Los Angeles003000001_4120
Baltimore000000113_5101

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Nevin in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), off Wells; Ohtani (19), off Tate. RBIs_Trout 3 (51), Ohtani (54), Urías (21), Mountcastle (43), Rutschman (12), Mullins (36), Mancini (34). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3). CS_Ohtani (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo, Stefanic 2, Marsh); Baltimore 2 (Santander, Rutschman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walsh, Mancini.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers620017914.22
Quijada, H, 2121113282.63
Tepera, H, 15121102204.19
Iglesias, L, 2-5, BS, 15-182-343301334.50
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells463323813.28
Baker120001214.37
Akin12-310003242.31
Sulser11-320002244.15
Tate, W, 1-3111100102.68

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 1-0. WP_Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

