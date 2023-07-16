|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|8
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.380
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Segura 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|a-Berti ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Myers cf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.406
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|4
|3
|5
|Henderson ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|b-Mountcastle ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Cowser cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|c-Mateo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Miami
|000
|000
|004_4
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|300
|200
|00x_5
|5
|0
a-lined out for Stallings in the 8th. b-flied out for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Frazier in the 8th.
E_Wendle (4). LOB_Miami 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cooper (11), Gurriel (11), Segura (5), Myers (2), Henderson (12), Rutschman (15). HR_Santander (17), off Okert. RBIs_Segura 2 (19), Berti (18), Myers (8), Rutschman (40), Santander 2 (54), Henderson (39). SF_Henderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Soler, Segura, Arraez); Baltimore 2 (Hays, Rutschman). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gurriel, Wendle.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Okert, L, 3-1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|3.21
|Soriano
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|48
|2.41
|Brazoban
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.50
|Cueto
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|9.00
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.84
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 6-4
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|100
|3.05
|Baker
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.52
|Bazardo
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|15.43
|Coulombe, S, 1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.90
Inherited runners-scored_Soriano 1-0, Brazoban 3-1, Baker 1-0, Coulombe 1-1. HBP_Bradish (Wendle), Soriano 2 (Cowser,Frazier).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:44. A_30,761 (45,971).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.