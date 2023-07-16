MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3548418
Arraez 2b500001.380
Soler rf400002.248
Fortes c000000.207
Cooper dh412000.262
Gurriel 1b411000.266
De La Cruz lf400001.272
Segura 3b411201.221
Wendle ss300001.266
Stallings c200002.195
a-Berti ph-rf211100.272
Myers cf303110.406

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2955435
Henderson ss-3b311101.245
Rutschman dh411101.275
Santander rf311210.275
Hays lf401000.310
O'Hearn 1b300001.303
b-Mountcastle ph-1b100000.230
Urías 3b-2b310011.257
Cowser cf210010.143
Frazier 2b200000.240
c-Mateo ph-ss100000.216
McCann c301001.189

Miami000000004_481
Baltimore30020000x_550

a-lined out for Stallings in the 8th. b-flied out for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Wendle (4). LOB_Miami 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cooper (11), Gurriel (11), Segura (5), Myers (2), Henderson (12), Rutschman (15). HR_Santander (17), off Okert. RBIs_Segura 2 (19), Berti (18), Myers (8), Rutschman (40), Santander 2 (54), Henderson (39). SF_Henderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Soler, Segura, Arraez); Baltimore 2 (Hays, Rutschman). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Wendle.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Okert, L, 3-11-343300183.21
Soriano302013482.41
Brazoban2-30000043.50
Cueto310011509.00
Scott100011152.84
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, W, 6-471-3300181003.05
Baker2-30000043.52
Bazardo1-3333002215.43
Coulombe, S, 1-32-321100182.90

Inherited runners-scored_Soriano 1-0, Brazoban 3-1, Baker 1-0, Coulombe 1-1. HBP_Bradish (Wendle), Soriano 2 (Cowser,Frazier).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:44. A_30,761 (45,971).

